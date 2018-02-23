Trump says he was pressured not to move embassy



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Friday, Feb. 23, about the Trump administration moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem (all times Eastern Standard Time).

11:29 a.m.

President Donald Trump said moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel is “the right thing to do.”

Trump addressed his decision to move the embassy at the Conservative Political Action Conference meeting in Maryland. He said foreign countries put pressure on him not to move the embassy and begged him, “Don’t do it, don’t do it.”

He said the campaign against moving the embassy was “incredible.” But he said the campaign in favor of moving the embassy was also incredible.

Trump says that ultimately, his administration “did the right thing.”

His comments came as the State Department notified Congress that the Jerusalem embassy will open in May.

10:40 a.m.

Two Trump administration officials said the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem would open in May to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel declaring independence.

The officials said Congress was being notified of the impending move after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signed off on the security plan for the new embassy on Thursday.

The officials weren’t authorized to discuss the plan publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A ribbon-cutting was being planned for mid-May. Israel proclaimed independence on May 14, 1948.

The May opening marks a significant acceleration. Vice President Mike Pence had said previously the embassy would open by the end of 2019. And Tillerson had said it could take years.

Initially, the embassy will consist of just a few offices inside an existing U.S. facility in Jerusalem.

5:00 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s administration was considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

Trump administration officials said State Department lawyers were evaluating the legality of accepting private donations to cover some or all embassy costs. They said the embassy move cleared its last major hurdle when Secretary of State Tillerson finally approved the security plan.

The officials weren’t authorized to discuss the issue publicly and demanded anonymity.

Under one scenario, the administration would also solicit contributions from individual donors in the evangelical and American Jewish communities. One official said Adelson offered to pay the difference between the cost and what the administration raises.

Opening a full-fledged embassy will likely cost hundreds of millions of dollars.