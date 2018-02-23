White House locked down after vehicle strikes barrier



WASHINGTON (AP) The White House went on lockdown Friday, Feb. 23, after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.

The U.S. Secret Service tweeted that the vehicle “did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex.” No shots were fired during the incident, the Secret Service said.

The agency added that the female driver of the vehicle was “immediately apprehended.”

Witnesses saw a commotion on the White House grounds when security officers responded.



President Donald Trump was hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House. Turnbull remained at the White House while the incident was investigated.

The Secret Service said no law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.