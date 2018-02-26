China proposes removing 2-term limit for president



BEIJING (AP) China’s official news agency said the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country’s president and vice president.

The Xinhua News Agency said in a brief report Sunday, Feb. 25, the party’s Central Committee proposed to remove from the constitution the expression that China’s president and vice president “shall serve no more than two consecutive terms.”

It provided no further details.

The move, if approved, appears to lay the groundwork for party leader Xi Jinping to rule as president beyond 2023.

Chinese censors were acting quickly to remove satirical comments about the move, while political observers examined the possibility that China would return to an era of one-man rule.

Chinese internet users on Monday found themselves unable to signal approval or disapproval with changes to their profiles. Key search topics such as “serve another term” were blocked.

Nevertheless, social media users shared images of Winnie the Pooh hugging a jar of honey along with the quote, “Find the thing you love and stick with it.” The Disney bear’s appearance has been compared to that of Xi, prompting periodic blocks on use of Pooh pictures online.