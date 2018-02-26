NFL Draft analysis: interior offensive linemen — Billy Price



DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Continuing my analysis of NFL 2018 Draft candidates, it’s time for the breakdown of my picks for the five best draft-eligible centers/guards. At #5:

Billy Price, Center, Ohio State – 6’4″, 312lbs – (RS) Senior #54

Who is He?

Two players hold the Ohio State school record of 55 consecutive starts: Pat Elfein and Billy Price. In 2016, Elfein won the Rimington Trophy — given to the nation’s best center — and was a consensus All-American. Price played guard alongside Elfein for three years before Elfein was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. Elfein went on to start 14 games at center for the Vikings in 2017; but Price stayed behind, using his senior year to cement himself as one of the greatest offensive linemen in the Buckeyes’ 127-year history. Price followed in his Elfein’s footsteps, tying the school record for consecutive starts, winning the 2017 Rimington Trophy, and being voted a consensus All-American.

Positives

Price combines strength and athleticism within a large frame, marrying size and speed. He might be the most mobile center in the 2018 draft class.

Price jumps off the tape in pass protection. His footwork and hands allow him to maximize his physical gifts. His snap-to-set quickness is above average, and he consistently gets proper hand placement inside the defender’s shoulders before his man can engage him. When he can’t get placement first, he shows the quickness to recover and reset.

He also has good hand strength and hip flexibility, allowing him to re-leverage when he’s getting pushed, and generate power through his upper body. He has clean feet that enable him to mirror his man in one-on-one blocking and stay with athletic rushers that want to take him upfield.

Negatives

The running game is where questions about Price linger. He has the intangibles to become an elite run blocker in the NFL, but I noticed that he struggled in some areas. When he pulls, there are times when he showcases all of his best traits in one play and springs a huge run, but there are many occasions where he does a great job of getting to his spot and fails to finish his block. Price also seems to play anxious when he has to drive-block or get to a defender shaded over his shoulder. He tends to fire out of his stance bent at the waist and overextending his upper body.

The other issue I have with Price is his blocking at the second level. When he’s asked to climb — getting past the defensive line — and pick up a linebacker or defensive back, he looks uncomfortable. He struggles to get proper hand placement and redirect, and sometimes he tries to blow up his man and fails to take him out of the play, leaving the defender to make a play on the ball.

Summary

Price has the potential to become a good NFL starter, and he’s probably developed enough to start right away in the NFL. Price is thought of by scouts as the best center in this draft class, but his tape left me with some doubts about that designation.

Relevance to the Cowboys

The Cowboys aren’t in need of a center, but they are in the market for a guard. Although Price has experience playing guard, there are other players better suited for the Cowboys.