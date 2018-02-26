Obama not planning to attend Graham memorial



CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Developments on Monday, Feb. 26, about those paying respects to the Rev. Billy Graham in Charlotte (all times Eastern Standard Time).

4:30 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama is not planning to attend memorial services for the late evangelist later in the week.

Obama’s office disclosed the former president’s plans.

Former President George W. Bush paid his respects to Graham, known as the pastor to presidents, at his library in North Carolina. Former President Bill Clinton will visit Tuesday to honor Graham’s memory.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend Graham’s funeral Friday in Charlotte after the preacher lies in honor at the U.S. Capitol.

Obama tweeted last week after Graham’s death that he was “a humble servant who prayed for so many” and who gave hope to generations.

3:55 p.m.

Former President George W. Bush arrived at Graham’s library at the Charlotte site where thousands of others from all walks of life have filed slowly past Graham’s casket.

Bush said he chose to pay his respects on Monday because of a scheduling conflict with Graham’s funeral on Friday.

Public viewing continues until Tuesday at Graham’s library on the campus of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

His body will then be taken to the U.S. Capitol, where Wednesday and Thursday he will be the first private citizen to lie in honor there since civil rights hero Rosa Parks in 2005.

12:05 p.m.

The grandson of the Rev. Graham was shaking the hand of every person who walked past his grandfather’s casket.

Roy Graham stood in the doorway of the parlor where Billy Graham’s closed casket was placed on a black-draped pedestal.

Roy Graham said he wanted to thank people on behalf on his grandfather’s family. And he said he was especially moved by the dozens of people who paused and told him the exact moment and place Billy Graham came into their lives through his hundreds of crusades around the world.

9:00 a.m.

Hundreds of people began paying respect to Graham whose body is in a casket made by prison inmates at the home his father built in 1927 on their Charlotte dairy farm, which was long ago swallowed by urban sprawl.

People of all ages and races arrived as light rain fell at Graham’s library when the gates opened.

Cecily Turner, 72, of Queens, New York, flew to Charlotte on Sunday to make sure she thanked the man she said saved her mother’s soul.

Turner said Graham’s 1957 crusade at New York’s Madison Square Garden means her soul is saved, as well as the souls of her five children.

Graham died Feb. 21 at the age of 99.