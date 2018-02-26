Trump, lawmakers to talk about guns Wednesday



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Monday, Feb. 26, about President Donald Trump’s meeting with the nation’s governors (all times Eastern Standard Time).

3:30 p.m.

Presidential spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the president planned to meet Wednesday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss ways of addressing gun violence.

She said there was support for “the concept” of raising the minimum age for the purchase of assault-style weapons but “how it would be implemented and what it might look like” were still under discussion.

Sanders said if the administration can’t find “an administrative fix” to ban so-called bump stocks, the president would support a legislative solution on the devices.

She said Trump is supportive of looking at strengthening background checks but has not yet made a decision on how specific legislation might be crafted.

1:00 p.m.

Melania Trump said she has been “heartened” to see children “across this country” speaking out after the deadly shooting at the high school in Parkland, Fla.

The first lady said children are the future and “they deserve a voice.”

Mrs. Trump spoke at a White House lunch for spouses of the nation’s governors, who were in Washington for their annual meeting.

Seventeen students and teachers were killed in the Florida school shooting. The first lady joined the president when he visited with victims of the shooting and law enforcement officers who responded.

The first lady said she can’t imagine the kind of grief a tragedy like that brings. She and the president have an 11-year-old son, Barron.

12:30 p.m.

President Trump concluded his meeting with governors on how to address school shootings.

During a 75-minute event, Trump called on Florida Gov. Rick Scott to outline the steps he was taking to respond to the Feb. 13 school shooting. Scott said he planned to increase funding to protect schools and to tighten gun restrictions on those with mental health issues.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, one of two Democrats to address Trump publicly, spoke up in condemnation of Trump’s calls to arm teachers to respond to school shootings.

Inslee told the president, “We need a little less Tweeting, a little more listening.” Trump defended the proposal, saying he believes “retribution” is the only way to prevent more school shootings.

12:15 p.m.

The president said he doesn’t want all teachers to carry guns — just those who have a “natural talent.”

Trump said he wants “highly-trained people that have a natural talent, like hitting a baseball or hitting a golf ball or putting” to be armed in schools.

“The bad guy has to understand that there’s a big price to pay if your mess around with our students,” he said.

11:30 a.m.

The president told the nation’s governors that he had a weekend lunch with key leaders of the National Rifle Association in his effort to address gun violence and school safety.

Trump said he was surprised word didn’t leak to the media of his get together with the NRA’s Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox.

The president said the NRA officials, “want to do something” to address the issue.

The president said there is “no bigger fan of the Second Amendment than me,” but there’s a need to boost background checks and ensure that a “sicko” is unable to get a gun.

He also told the governors about the need to increase access to mental institutions.

11:15 a.m.

The president told 39 of the nation’s governors he would have run into the deadly Florida high school shooting “even if I didn’t have a weapon.”

The president again found fault with officers who didn’t stop the Florida gunman who carried out the massacre. Trump said the deputies “weren’t exactly Medal of Honor winners.”

“I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” he said.

Trump vowed to turn the nation’s “grief into action” following the mass school shooting. He said while “our nation is heartbroken,” the U.S. needs “to have action” on measures related to school safety and gun violence.

8:30 a.m.

Eric Trump said there was room for “common sense” gun measures following the Florida shooting.

Speaking on Fox and Friends, he called himself a “big Second Amendment person,” but suggested he would support raising the age limit to buy certain weapons and strengthening background checks.

“We can’t have our kids shot up in schools,” he said.

Congress returned to work Monday after a 10-day break under pressure to respond to the outcry over gun violence.