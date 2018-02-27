After Brando, the deluge of Oscar politics



UNDATED (AP) Should any of this year’s Oscar winners use the occasion to promote a political cause, you can thank — or blame — Marlon Brando.

Brando’s role as Vito Corleone in The Godfather remains a signature performance in movie history. But his response to winning an Academy Award was truly groundbreaking. Upending a decades-long tradition of tears, nervous humor, thank-yous, and general good will, he sent actress Sacheen Littlefeather in his place to the 1973 ceremony to protest Hollywood’s treatment of Native Americans.



In the years since, winners have brought up everything from climate change (Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant, 2016) to Planned Parenthood (John Irving, screenplay winner in 2000) to equal pay for women, Patricia Arquette, a winner in 2015 for Boyhood.



Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Christopher Walken, Rita Moreno and Helen Mirren are among the latest slate of stars set to appear on the 90th Academy Awards.

Oscar telecast producers revealed another round of celebrity presenters on Tuesday, Feb. 27, which also includes Jane Fonda, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Nicole Kidman, Jodie Foster, Ashley Judd, and Eugenio Derbez.

Chadwick Boseman, Mark Hamill, Gal Gadot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gina Rodriguez, and Zendaya were previously announced as presenters.



Producers also said a week earlier that all five Oscar-nominated songs will be performed live on the show by their original singers, including Mary J. Blige, Natalia Lafourcade, Andra Day, and Common.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the show Sunday from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.