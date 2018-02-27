Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Joint Economic Committee



WASHINGTON (AP) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell would not say whether the Fed’s projection for three rate increases will change when the central bank regulators meet in March. But he told the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 27, the central bank will take note of a number of positive developments.

Powell said since the Fed last projected the path for interest rates in December, the incoming economic data has shown the economy is strengthening and there is more confidence that inflation will move up to the Fed’s 2 percent target.

Powell said the government’s tax and spending policies have also become more stimulative. He said each member of the Fed will need to take these developments into account in making a new forecast on the path of interest rates. Many economists believe the Fed will end up boosting rates four times this year, not three, with the first hike occurring in March.