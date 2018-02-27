German govt hopes diesel ruling won’t mean bans



BERLIN (AP) Developments on Tuesday, Feb. 27, on plans to impose a ban on diesel vehicles in German cities (all times Central European Time).

3:00 p.m.

The German government hopes to avoid bans on driving diesel cars in cities despite a court ruling that paves the way for such measures to improve air quality.

Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said she hoped the ruling would spur a shift toward cleaner, greener forms of transportation in Germany.

Hendricks told reporters that the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig had “confirmed the population’s right to clean air in cities.”

She also blamed automakers for causing the problem by selling diesel cars that emit more harmful substances than advertised.

Hendricks said car manufacturers have a responsibility to pay for the upgrade of diesel cars to reduce emissions.

2:35 p.m.

Berlin’s Chamber of Commerce said a ban on diesel cars in the city’s downtown could cost firms in the German capital 240 million euros ($295 million) alone to replace their fleets.

Agency head Jan Eder said the court’s decision should increase pressure on Berlin authorities to look for other ways to improve air quality, such as incentives to buy electric cars, cleaner public buses, encouraging more cycling, and “intelligent” traffic light programming.

Otherwise he said Berlin companies would be forced to invest in new fleets at great cost.

“About half of the companies would then have to restrict or even give up their businesses,” Eder said.

2:30 p.m.

The environmental group that sued to get German cities to ban dirty diesel cars celebrated the court’s decision.

The head of Environmental Action Germany said it was “a great day for clean air in Germany.”

Juergen Resch noted the court concluded European legislation and health protection were more important than national regulations.

2:10 p.m.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped measures to reduce air pollution in German cities would have an effect soon.

Merkel spoke after the court concluded cities can ban heavily polluting diesel cars to reduce levels of nitrogen oxides, or NOx, that are harmful to human health.

Dozens of German cities exceed legal limits on NOx and environmental campaigners sued to force authorities to take action.

Merkel said the government would examine the verdict and meet with cities to discuss which measures to take.

But she said many cities only just exceed the legal threshold and “we may be able to meet the limits very soon.”

Merkel insisted the ruling wouldn’t affect all diesel car owners in the country.

1:10 p.m.

One of Germany’s oldest and largest environmental organizations applauded the court’s ruling saying “the pressure on politicians and manufacturers has increased significantly” to take measures to reduce pollution.

The Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union said “affected cities must now be made the trailblazers of a transportation U-turn as soon as possible to strike a balance between mobility needs and environmental and health protection.”

The agency, known in Germany as NABU, said the verdict also illustrated the failure of the federal government to bring air quality in line with EU regulations and avert driving bans.

It urged the incoming government to focus on reducing nitrogen oxide emissions in cities through stricter controls, with affected vehicles retrofitted with filters at manufacturers’ expense.

1:00 p.m.

Shares in German auto companies were moderately down after the ruling.

Daimler AG was off 0.7 percent at 69.77 euros and BMW AG was down 0.7 at 87.14 euros.

Volkswagen AG fell 1.8 percent to 162.54 euros.

Auto shares eased lower amid generally falling shares.

The overall German stock market was down 0.54 percent in early afternoon trading in Europe.

12:20 p.m.

The ruling could see millions of drivers forced to leave their cars at home on days when harmful emissions are particularly high.

The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig rejected an appeal brought by two German states against lower court decisions that suggested driving bans for particularly dirty diesel cars would be effective and should be considered.

Officials said it would be difficult to enforce diesel bans.