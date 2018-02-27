Hicks not answering questions about White House



WASHINGTON (AP) Devemopments on Tuesday, Feb. 27, about Hope Hicks’ interview as part of the House intelligence committee’s Russia investigation (all times Eastern Standard Time).

3:45 p.m.

Hicks, President Donald Trump’s longtime aide, declined to answer questions about her time in the White House in a closed-door interview with the committee.

The panel is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and any contacts between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

As one of Trump’s closest aides, Hicks is a key witness to his actions over the past several years. She was his spokeswoman during the campaign and is now White House communications director.

As the interview went into the afternoon, several members of the committee said during breaks that Hicks was declining to answer any questions from her time in the White House and the transition period between the election and the inauguration. That’s similar to others who have worked at the White House when interviewed by the committee.

7:45 a.m.

Hicks was scheduled to meet with the House intelligence committee for a closed-door interview.

It was unclear how much Hicks would tell the committee. Others who have worked at the White House have refused to answer questions, citing limits on what they can say. The panel is investigating contacts between Trump’s campaign and Russia, as is special counsel Robert Mueller.