NFL Draft analysis: interior offensive linemen — James Daniels



DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Continuing my analysis of NFL 2018 Draft candidates, it’s time for the breakdown of my picks for the five best draft-eligible centers/guards. At #4:

James Daniels, Center, Iowa — 6’4″ / 295lbs — Junior #78

Who is He?

Iowa has a reputation for producing NFL offensive lineman. Coming into the 2017 season, eight of 22 Hawkeye alumni in the NFL were offensive linemen. In 2018, they’ll be adding two top 64 players to the NFL. One is cornerback Josh Jackson, the other is Daniels.

An Ohio native, Daniels went to Iowa in 2015 as the nation’s sixth-best high school center. During his three years in Iowa City, he’s become a refined technician and a mammoth athlete. He’s the best center in this draft class.

Positives

Despite being underweight for a center, Daniels still has NFL strength and elite athleticism. He might not be more mobile than Billy Price, but he brings a higher strength-to-speed ratio and has better technique in space.

Daniels’ strength in pass protection has been a big question mark for scouts, but after seeing his tape I don’t have any concerns. Daniels’ footwork is sharp and his hands are both strong and quick. He snaps to his set quickly and gets good hand placement to control his man. He has a good base and can anchor down to re-leverage when he’s getting pushed, using good strength through his hands. He’s smooth when mirroring a defender and doesn’t let rushers get his feet tangled.

The run game is where Daniels thrived. He’s able to get out in space and execute nearly any block. He’s fast enough to reach any shaded defender and comes out of his stance with good pad level. His athleticism jumps off the screen when he pulls. He’s able to get outside and set an edge and he’s above average at climbing to the second level to create lanes for his running back.

Negatives

There aren’t many weaknesses in Daniels’ game. Concerns about his strength don’t bother me because I think he’ll be adding 10 to 15 pounds at the next level.

There are a few instances where Daniels oversets on shaded defenders and lets them inside his hip. He’ll need to show more patience when having to work laterally to pick up his man.

Lastly, there are times when his base can become too narrow. Defensive tackles that get push can force him to panic a bit and block with his body instead of sinking down and anchoring.

Both issues are consistency problems, and I see them being cleaned up in his early development as a pro.

Summary

Daniels has the speed and strength to fit any NFL run scheme, and he has all the tools to get the job done in pass protection. For any team in the market for a starting center, Daniels is the best option in the class, and he’ll be able to come in and start on day one. Daniels isn’t going to be a transcendent talent in the NFL, but safe picks like him are few and far between.

Relevance to Cowboys

Dallas doesn’t need a center right now with Travis Frederick on the roster.