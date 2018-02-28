NFL Draft analysis: interior offensive linemen — Will Hernandez



Will Hernandez, Guard, University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) — 6’2″ / 340lbs — (RS) Senior #76

Who is he?

After redshirting in 2013, Hernandez started every game at left guard for UTEP during his four-year career and earned nearly every All-Conference designation available in Conference USA. He is the most decorated lineman in UTEP history. In 2017, Hernandez was the best part of an abysmal UTEP team that went 0-12. He started every game, was the second highest graded guard in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) by Pro Football Focus (90.1 of 100), and garnered Second Team All-American honors from the Associated Press and CBS. He finished his senior season with a fantastic showing against some of the nation’s best defensive linemen during Senior Bowl week. That performance took Hernandez from being a relative unknown to one of the top offensive linemen in this draft class.

Positives

At 340 pounds, Hernandez is a behemoth. The NFL combine, which started Feb. 27 and runs through Mar. 5, will tell what his exact measurables are, but Hernandez is listed at almost 40 pounds above the average weight of an NFL lineman (304 pounds). Strength will never be an issue for Hernandez, and he will always be the largest man on the field, even in the NFL.

In pass protection, Hernandez combines his size with good hands and footwork. It’s hard to play light on your feet at his weight, but Hernandez does this with aplomb. He also has a good base; he can anchor down and use his hands for leverage if caught on his heels. His footwork is crisp, which allows him to mirror defenders and recover when he missteps. He gets to his set quickly and has consistent hand placement. Just as importantly, he also plays with an edge that irritates his opponents.

For a lineman as big as Hernandez, run blocking is always going to be a challenge. I have a couple of concerns about this, but from what I saw, there’s much more to like than dislike with Hernandez’s run blocking. He’s relatively mobile for his size, and his strength at the point-of-attack always wins. He shows the ability to get out in space as a pulling guard and make key blocks, and he’s exceptional when he climbs to the second level to seal off defenders.

Negatives

There are two significant concerns with Will Hernandez. One is my own, and the other comes from the scouting community.

My concern is Hernandez’s mobility. He shows proper technique as a pulling blocker at the college level and often got to his spot to engage his man, but I have some questions about how his speed will translate to the NFL. He looks sluggish on film, and there were plays where I can easily see smarter, more athletic linebackers beating him into the backfield.

The second concern is one that does not worry me, but it is worth mentioning because it can impact Hernandez’s draft stock. At the Senior Bowl, his arms were measured to be less than 32.5 inches, which is below the typical NFL threshold of 33 inches. His hands measured at 9.75 inches, which is also considered small. For some NFL scouts, short arms can be a deal breaker, and the hand size doesn’t help either. For Hernandez, it won’t mean the difference between being picked and going undrafted, but it could mean the difference between being a first and second round selection.

Summary

I still have some questions about how Hernandez will hold up when he’s asked to pull on running plays, but I think I’d comfortably trade that apprehension to add a 340-pound brick wall to the interior of my offensive line. Hernandez has enormous upside, and he’s going to make his new NFL team smile when he’s making defensive lineman look like rag dolls on national television.

Relevance to the Cowboys



Hernandez is considered a late first to second round player. With the Cowboys looking to replace Jonathan Cooper at left guard, I think Hernandez is the perfect second-round target.