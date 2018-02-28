Rare Capitol salute for Rev. Billy Graham



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Wednesday, Feb. 28, about the Capitol ceremony for the Rev. Billy Graham (all times Eastern Standard Time).

11:37 a.m.

President Donald Trump said Graham “changed our country” — paying tribute to the late evangelical preacher as he lay in honor at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump called the rare tribute afforded Graham “very fitting,” saying Graham was a “legendary” American figure who deserved to be recognized in the place “where the memory of the American people is enshrined.”

Graham was known as the pastor to presidents, for his personal ties with nearly every American leader over more than a half-century. Trump recalled his father taking him as a child to see Graham preach at Yankee Stadium in 1957, saying his father was a “big fan” of Grahams.

11:36 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said few people loved others as the Billy Graham did, and few were as beloved as “America’s Pastor.”

Ryan spoke as the nation’s political leaders honor Graham at a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.

Ryan said Graham ministered to all walks, from some of the greats whose statues line the Capitol — former Presidents Eisenhower, Ford, and Reagan — to the everyday citizens who lined up pay their respects.

Ryan said Graham had a gift for connecting with people, and when listening to him, it was as if he was right there next to them, praying with them.

He said Graham did not profess to have all the right answers, but “he sure did point us to the right questions.”

11:20 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Billy Graham inspired countless life-changing conversions with his humility and plainspoken preaching of essential truths.

McConnell spoke at a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda honoring Graham, who died last week at age 99.

McConnell said Graham “lifted up our nation,” but it wasn’t because he occupied the spotlight so masterfully. It was because Graham knew he didn’t belong in it.

He described Graham as “just a happy instrument in the hands of his Creator.”

McConnell said Graham shared the Gospel with more people, face-to-face, than anyone else in history.

McConnell says “the Senate – and the nation – are so very grateful for his service.”

10:53 a.m.

Billy Graham’s casket arrived at the U.S. Capitol for a rare salute by the nation’s political leaders.

Graham ministered to presidents of both parties and others for the better part of seven decades. Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush visited Graham’s home near Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday.

Trump met Graham at the pastor’s 95th birthday party in 2013.