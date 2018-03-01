NFL Draft analysis: interior offensive linemen — Isaiah Wynn



Isaiah Wynn, Guard, Georgia — 6’2″ / 308lbs — Senior #77

Who is He?

Georgia finished 2017 with one of the most potent rushing attacks in college football, averaging 5.79 yards per carry. Their success was attributed to good coaching, but it can also be credited to the fact that they had two NFL-ready running backs and one of the best offensive linemen in the country. At just 6 foot 2 inches, Wynn is one of the shortest left tackles in the entire Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). It was his first season playing the position after spending his first three years at left guard, and the transition was successful. Wynn started all 15 games, earning first-team All-SEC recognition, second-team All-American honors from multiple media outlets, and an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Because of his height, Wynn will play guard in the NFL, so that’s what he played for pro scouts in Mobile. It was his first time playing guard in a year, but there was no readjustment for Wynn as he destroyed some of the nations best interior defensive lineman, even while playing with a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Positives

Wynn has the strength to play in the NFL, but it’s his mobility that is his greatest asset. He’s a superb athlete and a polished blocker.

Wynn allowed just five pressures on 346 pass blocking snaps in 2017 (1.45%). He plays on his toes in pass protection with a quickness that allows him to effortlessly mirror rushers. Wynn has quick hands but also shows good patience. His proper technique enables him to recover and reset when his hands get swiped.

Wynn’s run blocking is stellar. He’s strong at the point-of-attack and has the speed to reach and redirect shaded defenders. On pulling plays, Wynn shows elite speed and footwork to help him get out in space to seal off defenders. When he climbs to engage at the second level, he’s patient and doesn’t overset on his man and shows good accuracy with his punch to seal off a lane.

Wynn’s ability to process plays jumped off the film. He shows uncanny awareness in both pass and run blocking. Whether it’s sliding with good footwork to pick up a stunting lineman or opening his body to catch a linebacker coming downhill, Wynn shows more than just physical traits. He has an understanding of the game that sets him apart from other prospects at his position.

Negatives

At left tackle, Wynn consistently stonewalled athletic edge defenders, but scouts have concerns about how his strength will hold up against NFL defensive tackles. I do not share their apprehension. I watched Wynn deal with big defensive tackles in 2016, and his Senior Bowl performance showed me that strength isn’t an issue.

The most noticeable blemish I saw on tape is Wynn’s hand placement. In both pass protection and run blocking, he shows good strength, consistently engaging blockers first; however, his hands always seem to be too high, often riding up the defender, which keeps Wynn from getting maximum leverage against his man. His strength is adequate for the pro level, but he needs a bit of refinement to handle these situations while learning to use his lower body and hands to anchor down and stop rushers.

Summary

Wynn isn’t going to break the bench press record at the NFL combine, but he’s a refined blocker with high IQ and a ton of athleticism. He has the tools to be a starter in his first season and could blossom into an elite guard in the future.

Relevance to Cowboys

I do not advocate for addressing the left guard position in the first round of this draft, but if the Cowboys are, Wynn is the most realistic possibility. He would be a day one starter and a good fit in the Dallas running scheme.