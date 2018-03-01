Today in History: March 1

UNDATED (AP) Thursday, March 1, is the 60th day of 2018. There are 305 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On March 1, 1790, President George Washington signed a measure authorizing the first United States Census. (Census Day was Aug. 2, 1790.)
- On this date:
- In 1565, the city of Rio de Janeiro was founded by Portuguese knight Estacio de Sa.
- In 1781, the Continental Congress declared the Articles of Confederation to be in force, following ratification by Maryland.
- In 1867, Nebraska became the 37th state when President Andrew Johnson signed a proclamation.
- In 1893, inventor Nikola Tesla first publicly demonstrated radio during a meeting of the National Electric Light Association in St. Louis by transmitting electromagnetic energy without wires.
- In 1932, Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh, was kidnapped from the family home near Hopewell, New Jersey. (Remains identified as those of the child were found the following May.)
- In 1940, Native Son by Richard Wright was first published by Harper & Brothers.
- In 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from the spectators’ gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives, wounding five members of Congress.
- Also in 1954, the United States detonated a dry-fuel hydrogen bomb, codenamed Castle Bravo, at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
- In 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order establishing the Peace Corps.
- In 1968, Johnny Cash married June Carter at the First Methodist Church in Franklin, Kentucky.
- In 1971, a bomb went off inside a men’s room at the U.S. Capitol; the radical group Weather Underground claimed responsibility for the pre-dawn blast.
- In 1981, Irish Republican Army member Bobby Sands began a hunger strike at the Maze Prison in Northern Ireland; he died 65 days later.
- In 1990, the controversial Seabrook, New Hampshire, nuclear power plant won federal permission to go on line after two decades of protests and legal struggles.
- Ten years ago:
- President George W. Bush, speaking at his Texas ranch, declined to promise more U.S. troop withdrawals from Iraq before leaving, underscoring the need for a strong military presence during Iraqi provincial elections.
- The USS New York, an amphibious assault ship built with scrap steel from the ruins of the World Trade Center, was christened at Avondale, Louisiana.
- New York’s famed Plaza Hotel reopened after a three-year, $400 million renovation.
- Five years ago:
- President Barack Obama, still deadlocked with Republican congressional leaders, formally enacted $85 billion in across-the-board spending cuts a few hours before the midnight deadline required by law.
- Actress Bonnie Franklin, who played divorced mom Ann Romano on the long-running sitcom One Day at a Time, died in Los Angeles at age 69.
- One year ago:
- Former Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., was sworn in as secretary of the Interior Department by Vice President Mike Pence, hours after being confirmed by the Senate by a vote of 68-31.
- The president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, told The Associated Press that the two accountants responsible for the best-picture flub at the Academy Awards (in which La La Land was initially named the winner instead of Moonlight) would never work the Oscars again.
- Paula Fox, author of Poor George and Desperate Characters, died in New York at age 93.
- Birthdays:
- Actor Robert Clary is 92.
- Singer Harry Belafonte is 91.
- Actor Robert Conrad is 83.
- Jazz guitarist Ralph Towner is 78.
- Rock singer Mike D’Abo (Manfred Mann) is 74.
- Former Sen. John Breaux, D-La., is 74.
- Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 74.
- Actor Dirk Benedict is 73.
- Actor-director Ron Howard is 64.
- Country singer Janis Gill (aka Janis Oliver Cummins) (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 64.
- Actress Catherine Bach is 63.
- Actor Tim Daly is 62.
- Singer-musician Jon Carroll is 61.
- Rock musician Bill Leen is 56.
- Actor Bryan Batt is 55.
- Actor Maurice Bernard is 55.
- Actor Russell Wong is 55.
- Actor Chris Eigeman is 53.
- Actor John David Cullum is 52.
- Actor George Eads is 51.
- Actor Javier Bardem is 49.
- Actor Jack Davenport is 45.
- Rock musician Ryan Peake (Nickelback) is 45.
- Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 44.
- Singer Tate Stevens is 43.
- Actor Jensen Ackles is 40.
- TV host Donovan Patton is 40.
- Rock musician Sean Woolstenhulme is 37.
- Actress Lupita Nyong’o is 35.
- Pop singer Kesha (formerly Ke$ha) is 31.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Sammie is 31.
- Pop singer Justin Bieber is 24.
- Thought for the day:
- “Keep the circus going inside you, keep it going, don’t take anything too seriously, it’ll all work out in the end.” — David Niven, British actor (born this date in 1910, died 1983).