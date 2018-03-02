KNTU Sports roundtable: Lincecum, Dirk’s future, NHL trade deadline, and NFL Draft



DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Continuing KNTU’s weekly roundtable, this week we discuss Tim Lincecum coming to Arlington, Dirk Nowitzki’s retirement timeline, the Stars trade deadline moves (or lack thereof), and the NFL Draft.

This week’s roundtable includes:

Colin Ellis, KNTU Sports Anchor

Sam Madison, KNTU Sports Anchor & NFL Draft Correspondent

David Patterson, The Green Guys

Peyton Russell, KNTU Sports Anchor

Joshua Skinner, KNTU Sports Director

Paul Valamides, KNTU News Anchor & Sports Reporter

Q. The Texas Rangers signed former ace Tim Lincecum to a one-year deal on Tuesday; however, Lincecum will not be aiming for the starting rotation, but for the bullpen. Seven years removed from his last good season, is Lincecum a worthy gamble for the Rangers?

Ellis: With the current shape of the Rangers’ bullpen, no gamble is unworthy of the Rangers. I had no idea Lincecum was an option before this, but the way the Rangers are building a grade-A 2009 pitching staff it doesn’t surprise me. The contract is a cheap one, especially for what Texas could get in return. Coming out of the bullpen will help Lincecum regain his lost ways since he won’t face hitters multiple times.

Madison: A one year deal is low stakes, and putting Lincecum in the bullpen alleviates even more of the pressure for him to succeed. I’m not sure what to expect from Lincecum, he’s still relatively young, and if the Rangers can get a season or two out of him I’d consider it a big free agency win.

Patterson: Anywhere the Rangers can improve their pitching staff is worth the gamble. However, you have to hedge your bets and signing both Bartolo Colon and Tim Lincecum does not sound smart. If they struggle early in 2018, the Rangers are possibly looking at a few rebuilding years, and it is going to be a while before they get back to their winning ways.

Russell: Lincecum is a minimal gamble for the Rangers. He’s a guy that is a former Cy Young winner and has won multiple World Series’. He’s also no stranger to the bullpen either since he pitched out of the bullpen with the San Francisco Giants in 2014. I believe he has the stuff to be an excellent addition, which was the main reason the Rangers missed the playoffs last season.

Skinner: I think that Lincecum is a safe bet for the Rangers. For deeply personal reasons — the 2010 World Series — I’ll always feel a tinge of pain when I see the name on the back of his jersey, but he has a chance to remake himself in Arlington. From the Rangers’ perspective, if Lincecum does well, he can be used as trade bait at the deadline, especially if Texas is out of the playoff race by then. General Manager Jon Daniels has always been able to field a competitive team, and there’s no reason to think this year will be any different. Either way, he there’s a comparatively little downside to a one-year deal. Plus, people forget that the Rangers were a Sam Dyson away from making the playoffs.

Valamides: The Rangers are connoisseurs of the scrap heap. The scrap heap is what it is. Sometimes a piece you grab turns into something useful, sometimes it doesn’t. The good thing about the heap is that it is almost always a low risk because it’s cheap. Spotrac.com shows the Lincecum deal is for one year and $1 million. If it works out, it will be a great story. If not, no harm was done.

Q. With everything going with the Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki’s frustration with the franchise has become evident. Will Nowitzki stick around for one more season or can you see him retiring at the end of this year?

Ellis: I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised either way. The most significant thing to me is he’s always had the competitive, we’re-always-in-it, no-tanking attitude, and Mark Cuban making the statements he undermined that. The franchise is entering a new era, but the changes won’t start taking hold until after the Dirk retires.

Madison: I’ve been of the mind that this is Dirk’s final season since before the Sports Illustrated story broke. He’ll be entering year 40 this summer and that tends to be a brick wall for even the best players. Tim Duncan was still in mint form when he was 39; then his body gave up on him quickly when he turned 40, and the fans in San Antonio grew impatient watching Duncan struggle through his final season. I hope Dirk gives it another go, and we get to see him for one more year, but I don’t want it to be at the expense of how I remember his time with the Mavs.

Patterson: Dirk is the exception to the rule in the NBA, and Dallas should be forever thankful for what he has done for the metroplex. With that being said, there is no question that all the turmoil is going to weigh on his decision, but I think that whatever plan he has initially laid out for himself will be the one he follows.

Russell: Nowitzki is the only reason fans show up for Mavs games right now. The team is about is nearly as bad as it’s ever been and Dirk has taken pay cuts in an effort for the front office to sign guys to make this team better. Dirk was obviously frustrated with the remarks owner Mark Cuban made about “tanking”, so it would not surprise me if he retired after this season, but if not this year I would be almost for sure next season would be his last.

Skinner: Dirk will always hold a special place in the heart of DFW sports fans, but it’s clear his time has passed. He can still score at a decent clip, but watching try to run down the court on defense is painful. He’s struggling with his movement, and I don’t know how much longer he can physically play. But it may be off-court issues that cause Dirk to move along. The Mavs are not competitive and don’t look to be moving toward competitiveness. While I think he wants to play one more year, I would not be surprised to see him bow out ala Tim Duncan after the season ends.

Valamides: Even after these recent incidents, Dirk stated that he still feels good and plans to come back next year for his 21st season. When asked about his potential retirement, he almost always cites his love of competition, his one additional year on his contract, and his healthy body as reasons that he wants to return. He also still adds in a little suggestion that he could change his mind at any minute. However, Dirk is a man of his word, and as long as he continues to say that he plans to play next year, you can count on him coming back for one more.

Q. The Dallas Stars made no moves at the NHL trade deadline on Tuesday, but their division rivals did. Both Winnipeg and Nashville made big moves to acquire depth scoring in Paul Stastny and Ryan Hartman. Are you ok with sitting still or would you have liked to have seen Dallas acquire another scorer?

Ellis: It’s always good to see your team add new weapons, especially when you’re in the playoff hunt. Not to mention the fact that the Stars have been out of form lately. That said, it’s also nice to see your team make a statement of solidarity such as the Stars have. Teams have streaks, especially in sports with longer seasons. If the Stars can get it together and get back to the level of play that we’ve seen for the last couple of months, then good things could happen in Dallas. Anything can happen in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so as long as you can make it there, you’ve got a shot.

Madison: I would’ve liked to see them make a move for Max Pacioretty, but I trust Jim Nill’s confidence in the roster. Dallas has the roster to contend in the playoffs; they just need to get hot in the final 20 games.

Patterson: The Stars could have used a top-six forward, but it seems that they are not willing to give up any of their prospects at the time. It shows me that they don’t want to risk the future for now, and that could be tied to how long Ken Hitchcock sticks around. Hitchcock is an older guy at 66 and could be calling it a career soon.

Russell: The trade deadline is always a chance for good teams to get better, the Stars did not do that this year. They are currently in a playoff position, but there are a few teams right behind them who could jump them in the standings at any point. I am okay with the Stars not making any moves. They are playing good hockey right now and seem like they have a good enough team to make a push for a playoff spot.

Skinner: I would have liked to have seen them acquire some depth scoring, but staying with their current roster isn’t necessarily a bad thing. To get Pacioretty, Karlsson, or Stastny, the Stars would’ve had to part with some of their talented youngsters, and I don’t think Jim Nill was willing to do that.

Valamides: The Stars are good, but if there is a time to sell the farm and go for it all, this isn’t it. They aren’t quite as good as the top tier of teams this season, which in my opinion includes Tampa, Nashville, Vegas, and Winnipeg. These teams were already stronger than the Stars before the deadline, and are only stronger now. The Stars are set to be good for the next couple of years. They are still in their first season under new coach Ken Hitchcock and are still going through some growing pains in a season that has seen substantial improvement over last season. It was wise to stay pat and save some ammunition for the next year or two.

Q. The NFL Combine takes place from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5. Who should Cowboys fans be looking at in the combine?

Ellis: I like Safety Deshon Elliott out of Texas. The Cowboys desperately need to address their defense, and he’s projected to be going somewhere around the Cowboys’ third rounder. Texas wasn’t a great team this year at 6-6, but the defense was solid. Elliott had six interceptions last year, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He has a nose for the ball and always keeps himself in the play. He’s also shown he’s a good tackler who likes to step up and make a play. Could be a great fit for a Cowboys defense that continually got scorched last year.

Madison: The Cowboys have a few needs coming into free agency and draft season. If you’re a fan, keep an eye on the crop of linebackers, wide receivers, and interior offensive lineman (guards specifically). Dallas may also look to add depth along their defensive line with a tackle or in the secondary with a safety or corner. You can never have too much defense. If you want specific names, I’ve already profiled five wideouts, defensive tackles, and interior offensive lineman for KNTU.com. I’ll be doing linebackers next week so be sure to check out the website every day to stay updated.

Patterson: If Dez Bryant’s contract re-structuring goes south, then there is a pretty thin receiver market from which to pick. Calvin Ridley is a wide receiver from Alabama who could fill in Dez’s role. However, he will need to put on some muscle. Ridley is just 190 pounds, standing 6’1″. If Dez sticks around, then Derwin James is a safety out of Florida State that could help fix the Cowboys’ secondary issues immediately.

Russell: As a Cowboys’ fan, I am most focused on a DB, CB and possibly a WR. With the 19th pick in the draft, the Cowboys will have a chance to draft Marcus Davenport from UTSA who can make a great pick up for a pass rusher. I could also see them taking Carlton Davis, a CB from Auburn. Any chance Jerry Jones gets to boost the defense; he needs to either do it with the draft or open up the wallet in free agency.

Skinner: My desire in the draft has a lot to do with if the Cowboys re-sign Anthony Hitchens. I want Hitchens to return, but if he doesn’t, I hope they take a linebacker or wide receiver in the first round. Maybe Roquan Smith if he’s still around.

Valamides: The Cowboys have a lot of needs. They need an offensive lineman, a playmaking wide receiver, a linebacker, and somehow, more defensive backs. You could make a case for addressing any of these needs in the early rounds. They need to take whoever is the best talent available at these positions until they have filled them all out. I’m anxious to see how they’ll mess it up.