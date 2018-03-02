NFL Draft analysis: interior offensive linemen — Quenton Nelson



DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Continuing my analysis of NFL 2018 Draft candidates, here is my #1 center/guard:

Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame — 6’5″ / 330lbs — Senior #56

Who is He?

In 2017, Notre Dame had one of the best offensive lines in college football. The Fighting Irish averaged 6.25 yards-per-carry, third in the FBS, and averaged 269 rushing yards-per-game. They did it with a power running game led by two consensus All-Americans on the left side of the offensive line: left tackle Mike McGlinchey and Nelson at left guard.

Nelson will be the focus of this profile. He is, in my opinion, the safest pick in the 2018 draft class. He’s among the most league ready talents and plays at a position with one of the highest success rates in the draft.

Positives

Nelson has a massive interior presence with both elite strength and athleticism, accentuated by a polished skillset.

The running game is Notre Dame’s bread and butter, and during his time in South Bend, Nelson was the most significant reason for its success. His mobility made him a force in their power running scheme. Nelson displays good speed and incredible fluidity when out in space. He beats defenders to their spot and in the rare case he doesn’t, he’s able to recover and make solid blocks.

When Nelson isn’t pulling in the run, he’s using his strength and quickness to deal with big tackles on drive blocks and reach shaded defenders. He continually wins at the point of attack, and he’s a force when he climbs to the second level.

Notre Dame is a run-first team, but Nelson was also one of the best pass blockers in the country last season. His hands are patient, he doesn’t panic when he gets swiped, and his base is solid. He plays with a bend in his knees, which keeps him from losing his balance; his mirror is clean thanks to good footwork.

Nelson brings the same strength and athleticism to the passing game that he does to the run. He displays some of the most incredible mental processing from a college guard I’ve ever seen as well as an extraordinary ability to recover in pass protection. And if you’re one for platitudes, he plays violently.

Negatives

There’s no such thing as a flawless player, but you need to put Nelson under a microscope to find the imperfections.

There were times when Nelson struggled to reach linebackers when coming off a combo block. On occasion, Nelson would lose on reps against athletic defensive tackles. He also showed flashes of impatience on drive blocks or play action, firing his head into his man instead of making contact with his arms and gaining control.

Summary

There’s a legitimate thought that Nelson is the best player in this draft. I won’t go that far, but he is the best prospect I’ve profiled to this point. Nelson has all-pro potential with the floor of a quality NFL starter. He possesses the traits and technique to be one of the best offensive linemen in the league within the next four years.

Relevance to the Cowboys

Unless the Cowboys have plans to trade their way into the top 10 and address their weakness at left guard, Nelson is not a realistic option for the Cowboys at 19.