Stars gain valuable point in 5-4 OT loss to Lightning



DALLAS (KNTU) Cory Conacher scored the game-winning goal with 41 seconds left in overtime, and the Tampa Lightning survived a furious third-period comeback by the Dallas Stars to win 5-4 on Thursday, March 1.

The overtime loss allowed the Stars to salvage an important point in the tightly contested Western Conference playoff race.

Dallas seemed destined to win the game after center Mattias Janmark scored the tying goal with the extra attacker with only 3.8 seconds left in regulation for his 17th goal of the season. The goal capped off a determined comeback from the Stars, who rallied from 2 goals down to begin the third period.

Both teams had several chances in overtime, and the Stars hit two posts in the extra frame.

With under a minute to play in overtime, Conacher took a falling, contested backhand shot from a seemingly impossible angle. The shot caromed straight up off of Stars goalie Ben Bishop’s right arm pad. As the puck floated in the air near Bishop’s face, Conacher’s momentum carried him sliding on his hip just to the right of the goal. As he slid, he somehow managed to bat the puck in mid-air, sending it just over Bishop’s shoulder and just under the crossbar.

“It was tough emotionally,” Stars Coach Ken Hitchcock said. “Overall we’ve got to really takes positives from this.”

Dallas outshot Tampa 35-25 on the night. This loss marks the third straight loss by the Stars in which they outshot their opponent.

Bishop will shoulder most of the blame for two of Tampa’s goals, including the game-winner. Hitchcock acknowledged this after the game. “A couple of them were tough goals on Ben,” he said.

He also issued support for his number one stopper. “Ben’s been terrific,” Hitchcock said. “Some days it”s going to be really good, and he’s going to save us like he did against Calgary. And sometimes we’ve got to help him out.”

Bishop saved 84% of the shots he faced, dropping his season save percentage to 91.5%, slightly lower than backup Kari Lehtonen’s 91.9%.

Center Tyler Seguin led the way for the Stars, scoring two consecutive goals after Lightning center Brayden Point opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game.

The second period wasn’t good for the Stars. The Lightning scored three goals, taking a 4-2 lead into the third period.

Just two minutes into the third, winger Brett Ritchie scored his fifth goal of the season to cut the deficit to one.

“We said after the second period, we’re not out of it,” Ritchie said. “I knew one was going to go in.”

Dallas poured on the pressure in the third, outshooting Tampa 14-3.

Tampa Bay’s defense didn’t yield until the extra attacker came on for the Stars in place of Bishop with two minutes to play in the period.

If the fact that Janmark’s goal came with just 3.8 seconds on the clock wasn’t dramatic enough on its own, two video reviews were required to confirm that the goal was good.

The first was to determine how much time was on actually on the clock when Janmark scored. The scoreboard clock malfunctioned for a number of seconds with about 30 seconds left in the game. When Janmark scored, the clock initially showed nine seconds remaining. There was some speculation that Janmark’s goal might not count because time had expired. After a lengthy review by officials, it was determined that Janmark’s shot crossed the line with 3.8 seconds left.

Then, the Lightning challenged the goal, alleging that Tyler Seguin interfered with goalie Louis Domingue. Again, the goal was upheld.

But in the end, it wasn’t the Stars’ night.

They gained a valuable point and are currently the Western Conference’s first wild-card team, three points clear of the Anaheim Ducks who hold the second wild card.

Both Hitchcock and Seguin talked about the importance of picking up a point.

“This is going to end up being, hopefully, a really valuable point,” Hitchcock said.

“Best team in the league — we found a way to get a point,” Seguin said. “We would’ve liked to get two.”