NFL Draft analysis: linebackers — Malik Jefferson



DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Continuing my analysis of NFL 2018 Draft candidates, it’s time for the breakdown of my picks for the five best draft-eligible linebackers. At #5:

Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas — 6’3″ / 240lbs — Junior #46

Who is He?

If you’ve paid attention to high school football in North Texas over the last five years, you’re probably familiar with Jefferson. Beginning with his a junior year at class 4A Mesquite Poteet, Jefferson received national attention for his talents as a linebacker. He was named a Junior All-American by MaxPreps in 2013 and then an All-American in his senior year; and he won the High School Butkus Award which is given annually to the best high school linebacker in the country.

As a five-star recruit, Jefferson got offers from nearly every major college football program, but he chose to stay in state and play for a struggling program at The University of Texas. Jefferson shined during his first year, receiving Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors. He went on to have a good career as a Longhorn, capping off his junior season by earning Second Team All-American recognition, becoming the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft.

However, there is a reason I refer to Jefferson’s college career as only “good,” and not “great.” Jefferson went to Austin with all the tools to become the nation’s best linebacker, and Texas fans spent three years waiting for it to happen. There’s no denying Jefferson is a solid player who had an above average college career, but in the context of what the expectations were for a player of his caliber, Jefferson fell short.

Positives

Jefferson has off-the-charts athleticism. It’s the reason he’s my fifth-ranked linebacker in this draft class. Without that athleticism, Jefferson would probably be five or six spots back on my board. Linebacker is one of the few positions on the field where athleticism takes a back seat to other traits like IQ and processing. Even in the NFL, a star linebacker doesn’t have to have elite physical attributes to find success; but Jefferson has those elite traits, and that means his ceiling is higher than most prospects.

On film, the one thing that makes Jefferson unique is his athleticism and speed playing quality man coverage against running backs and tight ends. He won’t be outrun on vertical routes and showed good fundamentals in coverage, keeping an arm on his man’s hip to feel where he’s going.

Jefferson has exceptional range. His speed is highlighted by his explosiveness coming out of his stance or shuffle. He accelerates to full speed quickly and has the rare ability to track down players even if he takes a wrong angle in space, which he seldom does. He also shows scary closing speed when spying and blitzing the quarterback.

The ability to rush the passer isn’t essential to off-ball linebackers, but it’s always nice to have it. Jefferson blitzed a lot at Texas, but he didn’t penetrate consistently. However, he applied necessary pressure, showing motor and flashes of strength and bend to get into the pocket, so I’m calling it a plus.

Negatives

Here’s Jefferson’s problem: most of his negatives stem from a lack of processing and instincts.

Against the run, Jefferson shows flashes of good play recognition. On power runs, he spots guards pulling and often fills space or beats his man to the spot. On zone runs, he shows patience and quickness to follow the running back down the line and explode through a gap and make a play. But there are too many times on tape when he misdiagnoses the run and explodes into a hole at the snap, only to find himself being taken out of the play. This was the case even when Jefferson was the weak-side linebacker with no responsibilities as “the rat in the hole.”

Zone coverage is difficult for linebackers, but in the NFL it’s an essential part of any modern defense. For Jefferson, it’s an aspect of the game with which he struggles. I noticed Jefferson tends to cheat and take his eyes off the quarterback when he’s playing zone, sometimes even turning his head completely around. This isn’t uncommon, but he seems to do it in a way that indicates a lack of feel. Fortunately, zone coverage is a skill that can be learned, but right now Jefferson looks uncomfortable and doesn’t seem to trust his abilities.

The last couple questions I have about Jefferson are technique based. When scraping to fill a hole, Jefferson has a hard time sifting his way through traffic and getting off blocks to get to the ball. His block shedding is lackluster, and he will need to clean that up if he wants to be an adequate lateral defender in the NFL.

Lastly, Jefferson was inconsistent with fundamental tackling. I’ve talked about Jefferson’s speed, and it never kept him from getting in position to make plays, but all too often he would get to his spot and either whiff on the tackle or fail to wrap up. He has shown that he can tackle with proper technique, so it’s not a huge red flag for me, and I think he’ll fix it early in his pro career.

Summary

Jefferson is a frustrating player. He has elite traits and all-pro athleticism, but he was limited his entire college career by poor processing. His speed and finesse make him an ideal weak-side linebacker, and if he can get the right coach behind him, he can put it all together and become the player everyone expected him to be when he committed to Texas.

Jefferson is my fifth-ranked linebacker because his upside is so enticing. That may be an ill-advised way to evaluate a player, but I think he’s developed enough to come in and immediately contribute as a rotational piece or special teams player.

Relevance to the Cowboys

Dallas is trying to re-sign starting linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who is a free agent, but their hands are bound by a lack of salary cap space and other potential suitors for Hitchens’ services. If they can’t bring Hitchens back, the Cowboys will need to land starting caliber talent either in free agency or the draft.

I see Malik Jefferson as a third-round prospect, and while drafting a player for their upside may be a low stakes venture in the third, I’d prefer Dallas address their lack of positional depth a little bit earlier in the draft. The Cowboys’ Tampa 2 scheme asks a lot of its linebackers in zone coverage, and I don’t think Jefferson would be a good fit.