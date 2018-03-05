Trump: ‘Not backing down’ on tariffs



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Monday, March 5, about President Donald Trump and trade (all times Eastern Standard Time).

12:35 p.m.

President Trump said “we’re not backing down” on his push to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite criticism from fellow Republicans.

The president said during an Oval Office meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he did not expect to have a trade war as a result of his push to crack down on a flood of steel imports.

The president spoke after a spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan, R- Wis., said the speaker was

extremely worried” about the consequences of a trade war and urging the White House not to advance the plan.

Trump said the U.S. had a “very bad deal” with Mexico under the NAFTA agreement but he said the tariffs “could be part of NAFTA.”

12:15 p.m.

Paul Ryan raised concerns the president’s plan to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports could start a trade war. The speaker was “extremely worried about the consequences” and urged the Administration officials “to not advance with this plan,” according to a statement issued by his office.

Ryan noted through his spokeswoman the new tax overhaul “has boosted the economy and we certainly don’t want to jeopardize those gains.”

12:15 p.m.

Republican leaders of the House Ways and Means Committee circulated a letter opposing Trump’s announcement that he’ll boost tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Committee spokeswoman Lauren Aronson said the letter expresses lawmakers’ concerns about “the prospect of broad, global tariffs” on the two materials. Aronson said any tariffs should be aimed at “unfairly traded products.”

The letter was drafted by committee chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, and Washington state’s Dave Reichert, R-Wash., who heads the panel’s trade subcommittee.

7:25 a.m.

The president reaffirmed two close allies of the U.S. would be affected by his planned tariffs.

In a pair of morning tweets, Trump reiterated his displeasure with trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. He said the metals duties will only be removed on the American neighbors to the north and south when a “new and fair” free trade agreement was signed.

Trump also called on Canada to “treat our farmers much better” and Mexico to do “much more” on stopping the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S.

7:25 a.m.

Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro rejected criticism of Trump’s planned tariffs.

“There are virtually no costs here,” Navarro told Fox and Friends.

Critics argue American manufacturers will face higher costs that make them less competitive globally, as Trump tried to protect the two industries in the U.S.

“If you put a 10 percent tariff on aluminum, it’s a cent and a half on a six pack of beer and it’s $25,000 on a $330 million (Boeing777),” Navarro said.

Amid speculation that Trump may bow to pressure and amend his tariff plan before it’s put into effect in the coming weeks, Navarro reiterated there would be no country exemptions on the tariffs of 25 percent on steel and the 10 percent on aluminum.

“Firm line in the sand,” he said.