Judge, police help oust Trump Hotels from Panama property



PANAMA CITY (AP) Lawyers for the Trump Organization said they would eventually prevail in a management dispute of the company’s luxury hotel in Panama.

Escorted by police officers and a Panamanian judicial official, the owners of the 70-story, waterfront high-rise Trump Panama City hotel took control of the property on Monday, March 5. Trump executives were ousted from their management offices and a team of Trump Organization security officials also left.

The action by Panama’s government resolves a 12-day standoff between President Donald Trump’s family hotel business and Orestes Fintiklis, a private equity investor who sought to drop Trump’s management company and brand. Though Fintiklis and other owners tried to fire Trump’s company last year, the Trump Organization had refused to surrender physical possession of the hotel.

Speaking from the hotel’s administrative offices, Fintiklis called the fight a commercial matter that had spun out of control and praised Panamanian authorities.

Workers pried President Donald Trump’s name off signs outside.