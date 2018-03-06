NFL Draft analysis: linebackers — Leighton Vander Esch



DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Continuing my analysis of NFL 2018 Draft candidates, here is my #4 linebacker:

Leighton Vander Esch, Linebacker, Boise State — 6’4″ / 256lbs — (RS) Junior #38

Who is He?

During his high school career at Salmon River High School in Riggins, Idaho, Vander Esch received little national attention as a recruit. Despite winning 1A state titles in football and basketball during his junior and senior years, he wasn’t ranked by 247sports, Rivals, and in the ESPN Top 300. With no major college scholarship offers, Vander Esch went to the biggest college football program in Idaho: Boise State.

After redshirting in 2014, Vander Esch played in 12 games during his second year (2015), registering 20 tackles. He was poised to take on a more prominent role for the Broncos in 2016, but he was plagued by injuries the whole season, causing him to miss six games. In his fourth year (2017), Vander Esch broke through, starting all 13 games and totaling 129 tackles, 5.5 TFL, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He was named the Mountain West Conference’s (MWC) Defensive Player of the Year, and the defensive MVP of the MWC football championship game.

A major question mark about Vander Esch is that he started only one full season during his college career, offering a small sample size for scouts. Although lthough Vander Esch doesn’t possess the game tape, he was one of the best linebackers in the country during 2017, which showed he has the potential to become an exceptional pro.

Positives

I came away from Vander Esch’s game film with doubts about his athleticism, but he tested well at the NFL combine, proving he has the tools to become an elite linebacker.

Vander Esch processes the game well and has good instincts; he’s a highly adept player with a feel for the game in all phases. He quickly recognizes running plays, staying patient when he needs to and exploding through gaps when scraping.

The running game isn’t the only area where Vander Esch excels; he is also excellent in zone coverage. Vander Esch shows poise when reading the quarterback — fluid in his movement — and he has an understanding of route concepts and how they develop, trusting himself to make good decisions in coverage.

Negatives

Shedding blocks is an area where Vander Esch needs improvement. He’s slow when coming off blocks, has a tendency to get engaged when scraping, and I didn’t see him stack and shed often. I’d like to see him get more active with his hands when working through blockers and use his athleticism when shedding blocks. There are times when Vander Esch reduces his shoulder to get off blocks quickly, but overall it’s an area he needs to refine. Although he has plenty of athleticism and fluidity, it doesn’t always appear when working through blockers.

Vander Esch rushed the quarterback on 98 of the 854 snaps (11.5%) he played in 2017. He was mostly an A or B gap rusher coming from the inside linebacker position and I rarely saw him come off the edge. He is a poor pass rusher. Although he finished the 2017 season with three sacks, they were coverage sacks or the result of him coming unblocked. He rarely has a plan of attack when blitzing and often gets engaged and can’t escape. Although he’s going to be an off-ball linebacker, Vander Esch will need to develop better pass rush skills to become a more versatile player and fit into NFL schemes.

There are rare instances when Vander Esch doesn’t trust his read when diagnosing the run, but these can be attributed to a lack of experience. He shows good recognition often enough that I believe he’ll improve early on in his NFL career.

Vander Esch is not a bad tackler, but he misses enough that it’s worth mentioning. His tackling form isn’t a problem for me, but there are occasions where he struggles in space or fails to wrap up.

Man coverage is my final problem with Vander Esch. I have not seen him take a single rep in man coverage. This isn’t because of anything Vander Esch has done, but due to Boise State’s defensive scheme. The Broncos employed zone coverage the majority of the season, and when they didn’t, Vander Esch was either blitzing or spying the quarterback. He’s a great athlete, which leads me to believe he can become good in man coverage, but I’ll need to see it to before being convinced.

Summary

Despite a small body of work, Vander Esch is a promising player. He shows flashes of elite linebacker play and has high-end athleticism. Vander Esch is still a developing talent but none of his problems are due to a lack of physical gifts, giving him a high upside. If he stays healthy and continues to improve, he has the potential to be a Pro Bowl linebacker.

Relevance to the Cowboys

Vander Esch is currently thought of as a late first- to second-rounder. And between an aging, oft-injured Sean Lee, and Anthony Hitchens hitting the open market, Dallas may be in need of a new linebacker.

I’m not sure if I see Vander Esch as a first-round talent, but I’d be happy with the Cowboys picking him if he falls to the second-round.