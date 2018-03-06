Today in History: March 6

UNDATED (AP) Tuesday, March 6, is the 65th day of 2018. There are 300 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On March 6, 1836, the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, fell as Mexican forces led by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna stormed the fortress after a 13-day siege; the battle claimed the lives of all the Texan defenders, nearly 200 strong, including William Travis, James Bowie, and Davy Crockett.
- On this date:
- In 1475, Italian artist and poet Michelangelo was born in Caprese in the Republic of Florence.
- In 1853, Verdi’s opera La Traviata premiered in Venice, Italy.
- In 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Dred Scott v. Sandford, ruled 7-2 that Scott, a slave, was not an American citizen and therefore could not sue for his freedom in federal court.
- In 1933, a national bank holiday declared by President Franklin D. Roosevelt aimed at calming panicked depositors went into effect.
- Also in 1933, Chicago Mayor Anton Cermak, wounded in an attempt on Roosevelt’s life the previous month, died at a Miami hospital at age 59.
- In 1944, U.S. heavy bombers staged the first full-scale American raid on Berlin during World War II.
- In 1953, Georgy Malenkov was named premier of the Soviet Union a day after the death of Josef Stalin.
- In 1967, the daughter of Josef Stalin, Svetlana Alliluyeva, appeared at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi and declared her intention to defect to the West.
- Also in 1967, singer-actor Nelson Eddy, 65, died in Palm Beach, Florida.
- In 1970, a bomb being built inside a Greenwich Village townhouse by the radical Weathermen accidentally went off, destroying the house and killing three group members.
- In 1983, in a case that drew much notoriety, a woman was gang-raped atop a pool table in a tavern in New Bedford, Massachusetts, called Big Dan’s; four men were later convicted of the attack.
- In 1988, the board of trustees at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., a liberal arts college for the deaf, selected Elisabeth Zinser, a hearing woman, to be school president; outraged students shut down the campus, forcing selection of a deaf president, I. King Jordan, instead.
- In 1998, the U.S. Army honored three Americans who risked their lives and turned their weapons on fellow soldiers to stop the slaughter of Vietnamese villagers at My Lai in 1968.
- In 2016, former first lady Nancy Reagan died in Los Angeles at age 94.
- Ten years ago:
- A Palestinian killed eight students at a Jewish seminary in Jerusalem before he was slain; Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip praised the operation in a statement, and thousands of Palestinians took to the streets of Gaza to celebrate.
- Twin bombings in a shopping district in Baghdad killed at least 68 people and wounded 130 others.
- Five years ago:
- Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a critic of the Obama administration’s drone policy, launched an old-style filibuster to block Senate confirmation of John Brennan’s nomination to be CIA director; Paul lasted nearly 13 hours before yielding the floor.
- Syria’s accelerating humanitarian crisis hit a grim milestone as the number of U.N.-registered refugees topped 1 million, half of them children.
- One year ago:
- Without fanfare, President Donald Trump signed a scaled-back version of his controversial ban on many foreign travelers, one that still barred new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shut down America’s refugee program.
- Robert Osborne, the genial face of Turner Classic Movies and a walking encyclopedia of classic Hollywood, died in New York at age 84.
- The world’s most famous sled dog race, the Iditarod, started with 71 mushers setting off from the heart of Alaska and embarking on a nearly 1,000-mile trek across the wilderness. (Mitch Seavey, 57. won the race in 8 days, 3 hours and 40 minutes.)
- Birthdays:
- Former FBI and CIA director William Webster is 94.
- Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan is 92.
- Dancer-actress Carmen de Lavallade is 87.
- Former Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova is 81.
- Former Sen. Christopher “Kit” Bond, R-Mo., is 79.
- Actress-writer Joanna Miles is 78.
- Actor Ben Murphy is 76.
- Jazz vocalist Flora Purim is 76.
- Jazz trumpeter Charles Tolliver is 76.
- Opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa is 74.
- Singer Mary Wilson (The Supremes) is 74.
- Rock musician Hugh Grundy (The Zombies) is 73.
- Rock singer-musician David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) is 72.
- Actress Anna Maria Horsford is 71.
- Actor-director Rob Reiner is 71.
- Singer Kiki Dee is 71.
- Fox News reporter John Stossel is 71.
- Composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz is 70.
- Rock singer-musician Phil Alvin (The Blasters) is 65.
- Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 65.
- Actor Tom Arnold is 59.
- Actor D.L. Hughley is 54.
- Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 54.
- Actress Connie Britton is 51.
- Actor Shuler Hensley is 51.
- Jazz guitarist Adam Smale is 51.
- Actress Moira Kelly is 50.
- Actress Amy Pietz is 49.
- Rock musician Chris Broderick (Megadeth) is 48.
- Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is 46.
- Country singer Trent Willmon is 45.
- Country musician Shan Farmer (Ricochet) is 44.
- Rapper Beanie Sigel is 44.
- Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 41.
- Rock musician Chris Tomson (Vampire Weekend) is 34.
- Actor Eli Marienthal is 32.
- Actor Jimmy Galeota is 32.
- Rapper/producer Tyler, the Creator is 27.
- Actor Dillon Freasier is 22.
- Actress Savannah Stehlin is 22.
- Actress Millicent Simmonds (Film: Wonderstruck) is 15.
- Thought for the day:
- “Best be yourself, imperial, plain, and true!” — Elizabeth Barrett Browning, English poet (1806-1861).