NFL Draft analysis: linebackers — Rashaan Evans



DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Continuing my analysis of NFL 2018 Draft candidates, here is my #3 linebacker:

Rashaan Evans, Linebacker, Alabama — 6’3″ / 234lbs — Senior #32

Who is He?

Under head coach Nick Saban, Alabama has seen players become pro at every position. At the start of the 2017 NFL season, Alabama had the fourth most former players in the league (44). In recent years, it’s become a linebacker factory, seemingly pushing out players through an assembly line. In the past four drafts, a Crimson Tide linebacker has been selected inside the top 45 overall three times. Last year, linebacker Ruben Foster was drafted 31st overall. This year, his former high school and college teammate, Evans, is an equally coveted prospect.

Evans got playing time each of his four years in Tuscaloosa and started during his junior and senior seasons. Due to a talented crop of linebackers across the college football landscape, Evans didn’t win many national awards or get recognized as a unanimous All-American, but he did put up impressive stats and captained the best defense in the nation. He finished 2017 with first-team All-SEC honors, recording a team-high 74 tackles and 13 tackles-for-loss (TFL). Evans was also second on the team with seven sacks, which is impressive for a guy who primarily plays inside linebacker.

Positives

Evans is not as athletic as some of the other top linebackers in this draft class; however, he still possesses enough athleticism as well as excellent technique that maximizes his physical talents, making him a terror inside the tackle box.

Evans is a polished player with good instincts. He has a feel for the game and shows above average processing against both the run and pass. He’s explosive when coming out of his stance or shuffle and knows when and where to be to make plays.

Evans may be the best in this draft class at shedding blocks. Many times he’s not shedding blocks as much as he’s using his agility to dodge or dip past blockers. But when Evans needs to, he uses proper technique, strength, and his naturally low position to stack and shed defenders. When scraping to fill holes, he stays on his feet and works through traffic with excellent strength, balance, and awareness, while also bringing serious power to his hits. Despite his arms measuring 32.25 inches — short for a linebacker — Evans does have 10-inch hands that help make him a sure tackler. Even when he overruns plays, he’s able to recover and make tackles with strength and consistency.

Zone coverage is a big plus for Evans; he adds fluidity to his explosiveness when he drops to read the quarterback and shows adequate range in space to make plays on the ball. I saw an excellent understanding of route concepts, patience in coverage, and recognition. Alabama also plays one of the most nuanced defenses in all of college football with their Cover 3 Match scheme, and Saban is arguably the best defensive backs coach in the history of college football. So I’m always confident in Crimson Tide defensive prospects’ IQ in coverage.

I mentioned that Evans collected seven sacks in 2017, which leads me to his versatility. Evans has elite pass rushing skills and is easily the best pass rushing inside linebacker in this draft. He lined up as an edge rusher in third-down passing situations all season for Alabama, sometimes as a standing rusher, sometimes in a three-point stance.

Evans is an uber-athletic pass rusher who consistently generates pressure both as an edge defender and traditional A/B gap blitzer. For his position, this is an “icing on the cake” quality, but a player with his skillset as a rusher opens up the playbooks for a defensive coordinator.

The final positive I want to highlight is Evans’ motor. He plays at full speed with seemingly limitless energy, and he’s one of the hardest hitting players in the entire draft class. Both are coachable traits, but having a player who brings experience as a captain and sets a defensive tone the way Evans’ does is a massive upside at linebacker, where leadership is valued more than any other defensive position.

Negatives

The most annoying issue I saw on Evans’ tape was his lack of speed. He’s not short, but he seems to have short legs for someone his size, and his speed appears to fall off dramatically after the first 10 yards. There is no doubt that he’s explosive, but when he needs to recover from a wrong angle or track down a player, he looks slow. Evans dealt with a groin injury during his senior season, and it may have affected his running, so that may be a way of explaining it away. But if he indeed is a slow player over the 10+ yard range, it will limit what he can do outside the tackle box.

Evans chose not to run the 40-yard dash at the combine, so we won’t have anything other than a hand-timed 40 from his pro day to work with heading into the draft.

I didn’t see Evans take many reps in man coverage, so I can’t speak to that ability, but I will say the speed issue I mentioned above could limit him when covering players in space.

There are instances when Evans is a bit overzealous, trying to get more out of his athleticism than he can. He occasionally takes a bold angle or shoots through a gap with the goal of adding to his highlight reel instead of staying patient and using the ball carrier’s leverage to make a play. There are also times when Evans gets fooled by play action. Both issues are minor, and I think the right coach will be able to clean them up quickly.

Summary

I fell in love with Evans’ game film, but after a closer look, I came away skeptical about his true potential. Evans may never become an elite NFL linebacker, but he’s a safe pick who is good enough to start early in his career and should be an above average player for a long time. I see his ideal fit as a weakside linebacker, where his athleticism and quickness will shine.

Relevance to the Cowboys

I don’t buy the first round hype around Evans, but I think he’s worth a pick if he falls to the second. Evans plays with an exciting edge and has the traits to fit in the Cowboys’ defense.