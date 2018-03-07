Texas Democratic midterm primary turnout grows



AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Developments on Wednesday, March 7, and Tuesday, March 6, about primary elections in Texas (all times Central Standard Time).

10:00 a.m. Wed

Democratic turnout for Texas’ primary exceeded primary midterm vote totals not seen since 1994, when the party was beginning its slide into the political wilderness in a state that had for decades been a Democratic stronghold.

More than 1,036,950 voters cast ballots for the U.S. Senate race in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, the party’s highest midterm primary election total in at least 24 years.

Republicans also set a new non-presidential year primary turnout record, exceeding 1.5 million votes.

Democrats haven’t won a statewide office in Texas since 1994. But conservative Democrats dominated Texas politics in the 1970s and 1980s, and 1994 marked a key time when state political dominance flipped.

Republicans remain favored to hold all Texas statewide offices in November.

Democratic primary voters said they were energized by frustrations with President Donald Trump. But many Republicans embraced Trump.

8:30 a.m. Wed

Two high-profile Texas district attorneys fell short in their bids for re-election.

Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood was defeated in the Democratic primary by defense attorney Joe Gonzales, who received nearly 60 percent of the vote. Meanwhile, McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna was defeated in the Republican primary by personal injury lawyer Barry Johnson, who also received nearly 60 percent of the vote.

LaHood drew criticism for making anti-Islamic comments and unsubstantiated claims that vaccines cause autism. Gonzales, who received nearly $1 million in advertising backed by billionaire liberal philanthropist George Soros, said LaHood ran the DA’s office “through intimidation.”

Reyna was panned for orchestrating the arrest of nearly 180 bikers after the deadly 2015 shootout involving rival gangs at a Waco restaurant. His office has since dropped charges or said it won’t seek to prosecute dozens of the bikers.

12:55 a.m. Wed

A former U.S. Department of Agriculture official will join a former NFL linebacker and civil rights attorney in a May 22 runoff to face U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, the incumbent Republican.

Lillian Salerno and Colin Allred advanced to the runoff for the Democratic nomination in a Dallas-area U.S. House district.

Sessions was first elected to Congress in 2002 and his district includes Dallas enclaves north of downtown, such as upscale Highland Park and Richardson.

Hillary Clinton got more votes than Donald Trump in Sessions’ district in 2016, even as no Democrat challenged Sessions. With renewed Democratic energy this year, a seven-way field of Democrats emerged to try to challenge him this time.

12:45 a.m. Wed

A Houston Democrat has advanced to the runoff for a Houston congressional seat despite facing attacks from the top echelons of her own party.

Laura Moser advanced to the runoff against attorney Lizzie Pannill Fletcher.

Moser moved from Washington to her native Texas and joined the seven-way Democratic primary to try to unseat longtime U.S. Rep. John Culberson.

Culberson’s district is a key target for national Democrats trying to win back the U.S. House in November. In a sign of the seat’s importance, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee took the unusual step of slamming Moser, accusing her of expressing “outright disgust for life in Texas.”

Clinton also beat Trump in Culberson’s district in 2016, making Democrats hopeful he’s vulnerable.

12:40 a.m. Wed

A retired Navy SEAL will join a Texas state representative in the Republican primary runoff in May to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Ted Poe.

Dan Crenshaw served in Afghanistan and lost his right eye in a battlefield explosion. He’ll face State Rep. Kevin Roberts, who has served one term in the state Legislature.

Republican mega-donor Kathaleen Wall did not advance to the runoff despite pumping close to $6 million of her own money into her campaign for District 2 in the Houston area. Her husband is the founder of Houston-based tech company Texas Memory Systems.

Wall also had Gov. Greg Abbott’s endorsement.

12:35 a.m. Wed

For all the talk of renewed Democratic energy heading into the midterm balloting, Texas Republicans set a new benchmark for turnout in a midterm election.

More than 1.5 million people voted in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, won by incumbent Ted Cruz. That beat the previous record of 1.48 million in 2010, during former President Barack Obama’s first term.

The 2010 election was a massive wave for Republicans, who took control of the U.S. House.

12:00 a.m. Wed

A businessman will face a former chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Cruz in the runoff for the Republican nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith in a hotly contested San Antonio district.

Matt McCall moved on to the May runoff against former Cruz staffer Chip Roy.

More than 15 Republicans entered the race to replace Smith, who announced in November he would retire from a seat he’s held since 1987. Smith chairs the U.S. House Science, Space, and Technology Committee and is a noted skeptic of climate change.

He is one of eight Texas congressmen not seeking re-election this year.

11:45 p.m. Tue

Texas state Rep. Kevin Roberts advanced to the Republican primary runoff to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Ted Poe.

Roberts has served one term in the state Legislature. His opponent in the May runoff was not immediately clear since votes were still being counted.

Poe is stepping down after six terms in Congress.

11:35 p.m. Tue

Attorney Lizzie Pannill Fletcher advanced to the May runoff for the Democratic nomination to face longtime U.S. Rep. Culberson.

Fletcher said she was the first female partner at her law firm.

11:25 p.m. Tue

Republicans Bech Bruun and Michael Cloud advanced to the May runoff from a five-candidate field in the South Texas congressional district that currently represented by U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold.

Farenthold announced in December he wouldn’t seek re-election amid pressure from fellow Republicans. He did so while denying 3-year-old accusations that he’d subjected a former aide to sexually suggestive comments.

Bruun is the former chairman of the Texas Water Development Board and was endorsed by his old boss, former Gov. Rick Perry.

Cloud is a past chairman of the Victoria County Republican Party.

11:15 p.m. Tue

A lesbian Iraq war veteran vying to become the first Asian-American in Congress from Texas will need to win a primary runoff election if she’s going to challenge incumbent Republican Rep. Will Hurd.

Gina Ortiz Jones advanced to a second round of voting in May, but it was not immediately clear who she would face.

Hurd’s territory sprawls from San Antonio to nearly El Paso, encompassing 800-plus miles of the U.S.-Mexico border and is one of Texas’ few swing districts.

When Hurd won re-election in 2016, his victory marked the first time the district hadn’t flipped between parties since 2010. He’s one of just two black Republicans in the House.

11:05 p.m. Tue

Texas was poised to send its first Latina to Congress after State Sen. Sylvia Garcia has won the Democratic nomination to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Gene Green of Houston.

Garcia easily beat six little-known candidates, including health care executive Tahir Javed, who vowed to spend his own money lavishly to compete in the race. Garcia immediately became the overwhelming favorite to win November’s general election.

The district includes swaths of north and east Houston and is nearly 80 percent Hispanic but has been represented since 1992 by Green, who speaks minimal Spanish. That’s a key reason why Houston has the country’s largest Hispanic population without a Latino representative in Congress.

In El Paso, former county judge Veronica Escobar also won the Democratic nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

10:50 p.m. Tue

A Republican strategist backed by Gov. Abbott will compete in the primary runoff in her bid to replace outgoing Texas congressman Jeb Hensarling.

Bunni Pounds advanced to the runoff against state Rep. Lance Gooden. Eight Republicans had jumped in the race after Hensarling announced last year that he was retiring after 16 years in Congress.

Hensarling was the powerful chairman of the House Financial Services Committee.

Pounds is a Republican fundraiser who has never held public office. She and Kathaleen Wall, a Republican mega-donor in Houston, were the only congressional candidates that Abbott endorsed in the primary.

Gooden has served in the Texas Legislature since 2011.

10:40 p.m. Tue

The packed Republican primary to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Joe Barton will go to the runoff.

The best known of the 11 candidates in the race is Ronald Wright, an ex-Barton aide who was a county tax assessor-collector who added “In God We Trust” to tax bills and payment envelopes. Also advancing Tuesday was ex-Navy combat pilot Jake Ellzey.

Barton is leaving after almost 30 years in Congress following the appearance online of a nude photo of him. A Republican activist subsequently revealed suggestive Facebook messages that the then-married congressmen sent her in 2012.

The district includes suburban Dallas and east Fort Worth and is probably safely Republican, though five Democrats competed for their party’s nomination to face the Republican runoff winner.

10:30 p.m. Tue

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, known for his provocative social media posts about Democrats and Muslims, survived a bitter Republican primary in his bid for re-election.

Miller topped veteran Austin lobbyist and conservative podcaster Trey Blocker, and Jim Hogan, who ran for agriculture commissioner as a Democrat in 2014.

Miller will be the favorite to win in November. He’s perhaps best-known for a social media presence that has frequently stirred controversy.

He once tweeted a derogatory term to refer to Hillary Clinton, shared a Facebook post advocating bombing the “Muslim world” and has retweeted misleading reports claiming to be factual news.

Miller also used taxpayer funds in 2015 to travel to Oklahoma for a “Jesus shot” meant to alleviate all pain. He later reimbursed the state.

10:20 p.m. Tue

Democratic turnout in the Texas primary hit its highest level in a midterm election since 2002, a reflection of the nationwide momentum for liberal candidates opposing President Trump.

At least 700,000 people voted in the Democratic primary election for U.S. Senate won by U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke. That surpassed the last three midterms. More than 1 million people voted in the Democratic primary in 2002.

Texas Democrats haven’t won a statewide race since 2002, and O’Rourke and other Democrats running statewide remain heavy underdogs.

But O’Rourke has recently outraised incumbent U.S. Sen. Cruz, and there is at least one Democratic candidate in every congressional district — 36 of them — for the first time since 1992.

10:00 p.m. Tue

Former county judge Veronica Escobar won a crowded Democratic primary to succeed U.S. Rep. O’Rourke in El Paso.

Escobar beat five other hopefuls and immediately became the favorite in November’s general election.

O’Rourke gave up his seat as he mounted his longshot campaign against U.S. Sen. Cruz.

Texas has never elected a Hispanic woman to Congress but that’s poised to change. In addition to Escobar, state Sen. Sylvia Garcia is the heavy favorite to replace retiring Democratic U.S. Rep. Gene Green in Houston.

Escobar was among the best-known and top-funded of the primary candidates — though she drew some criticism because her husband is federal immigration judge Michael Pleters, who was confirmed last August by the Trump administration.

9:50 p.m. Tue

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush won the Republican nomination to keep his post, topping a primary challenger from the right.

Bush, whose grandfather and uncle were president and whose father was Florida’s governor, beat his predecessor as land commissioner, Jerry Patterson. Bush immediately became the overwhelming favorite for re-election in November.

Bush began the year with $3.4 million in campaign funds compared to Patterson’s roughly $100,000. He won despite campaigning lightly, spending much of his time visiting parts of Texas hit by Hurricane Harvey after his agency was tapped to lead the state’s housing recovery efforts.

Patterson criticized Bush for bungling the post-Harvey rebuild and a makeover of the Alamo in San Antonio. Bush was endorsed by President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Jr.

9:35 p.m. Tue

The first Hispanic female sheriff in Texas is headed to the Democratic runoff in May against the son of a former governor in their longshot bid to unseat Republican Gov. Abbott.

Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez and Houston investor Andrew White advanced from a field of nine largely unknown Democratic primary candidates.

White is the son of former Gov. Mark White, who served one term in the 1980s and died last year. Andrew White is a self-described “conservative Democrat” who has alienated progressives over his personal opposition to abortion.

Valdez would be the first Hispanic and openly gay governor in Texas history.

9:10 p.m. Tue

U.S. Sen. Cruz’s newest ad targeting his Democratic challenger is a country jingle that warns, “If you’re going to run in Texas, you can’t be liberal, man.”

Cruz tweeted the 60-second radio ad shortly after he and U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke advanced to a closely watched November matchup.

The ad claims O’Rourke “wants to take our guns” and calls him “liberal Robert,” referring to his given first name, and says he “changed his name to Beto.”

Cruz also uses a nickname for his given name, Rafael Edward Cruz.

9:05 p.m. Tue

Texas state Sen. Van Taylor won the Republican nomination to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson.

Taylor, 45, has been a state lawmaker since 2010. The businessman is a former Marine and Iraq War veteran who was first elected to the state House and has been in the state Senate since 2015.

Taylor has been endorsed for Congress by Gov. Abbott and U.S. Sen. Cruz.

Johnson decided not to seek re-election to the seat he’s held since 1991 in the solidly Republican Dallas-area district.

8:55 p.m. Tue

Gov. Abbott struck a cautious tone despite sailing to victory against little-known challengers in the Republican primary.

Abbott has a campaign war chest worth around $43 million, more than any gubernatorial candidate nationwide.

With Democrats showing up to vote in their primaries in record numbers, Abbot declared in a statement “We cannot afford to take Texas for granted,” adding “This is a fight for our future and it begins now.”

8:15 p.m. Tue

Attorney General Ken Paxton clinched the Republican nomination for re-election despite being indicted on felony securities fraud charges.

Paxton was unopposed in the first-in-the-nation Texas primary.

Paxton is facing a much-delayed trial for allegedly defrauding wealthy investors in a technology startup. The accusations cover actions before Paxton took office in 2015.

Despite that negative attention, Paxton wasn’t challenged in the Republican primary — even as other top members of his party were.