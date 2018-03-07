White House: Arbitration won against porn actress



LOS ANGELES (AP) Developments on Wednesday, March 7, about a lawsuit brought by a porn actress who claims she had sex with Donald Trump (all times Pacific Standard Time).

1:15 p.m.

Presidential spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the president already won an arbitration case against the adult film actress who is suing Trump to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement.

Sanders declined to provide additional details, referring questions to Trump’s private attorney.

The attorney, Michael Cohen, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sanders said Trump has made “very well clear” that none of the allegations were true. Sanders said the case had already been won in arbitration.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles by Stormy Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — mentioned that Cohen had “surreptitiously initiated a bogus arbitration proceeding” against Clifford and within the last week used an “improper and procedurally defective arbitration proceeding hidden from public view.”

5:30 a.m.

Attorney Michael Avenatti said Daniels was suing Trump to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement “to set the record straight.”

Avenatti spoke on morning news shows on behalf of his client, Daniels. He said on NBC there was “no question” Trump knew about the agreement signed days before the 2016 presidential election, though he didn’t offer any proof.

Daniels argues the agreement was not binding because Trump didn’t personally sign it. Avenatti said she was coerced into signing a denial of the affair, which began in 2006.

Avenatti said Daniels wasn’t looking to profit from her story. But he told CBS: “I don’t know whether she’s going to ultimately seek payment or not.”