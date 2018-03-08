GOP senator hopes to nullify new tariffs



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Thursday, March 8, about President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum (all times Eastern Standard Time).

4:35 p.m.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., promised to introduce legislation to nullify the president’s new tariffs.

“Congress cannot be complicit as the administration courts economic disaster,” Flake said.

He urged his colleagues to pass the bill before the administration inflicted “more damage on the economy.”

Trump’s exemptions on steel and aluminum products from Mexico and Canada did not satisfy lawmakers.

They would rather see the tariffs imposed just on certain countries that are dumping exports. Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., who chairs the conservative Republican Study Committee, said it’s better to target “these rogue players.”

Another Republican bill would require Congress to approve trade actions, but it’s doubtful the Republican-led Congress could muster the votes to block Trump.

4:00 p.m.

President Trump signed proclamations imposing a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum.

The president was surrounded by steel and aluminum workers as he explained his decision at a White House ceremony.

Trump said the levies will take effect in about 15 days. He said Canada and Mexico could be exempted based on the outcome of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump invited the workers to speak. Several spoke of how excessive “dumping” of steel and aluminum imports had negatively affected their jobs and families.

3:50 p.m.

The president said his decision to impose the tariffs fulfills a key campaign promise.

Trump said American steel and aluminum workers have been betrayed, but “that betrayal is now over.”

He said politicians have for years lamented decline in the industries, but nobody has taken action.

Trump’s audience included a number of steelworkers along with administration officials.

Trump said the steelworkers were part of the reason he won the presidency.

3:45 p.m.

Trump said the excess of imported steel and aluminum was a “travesty” and hurts American workers and industry.

In making the long-awaited announcement, Trump said the U.S. industry has been “ravaged by aggressive foreign trade practices.”

“It’s really an assault on our country,” he said.

11:50 a.m.

President Trump suggested Australia and “other countries” may be exempted from steel and aluminum tariffs, along with Mexico and Canada.

“We’re going to be very flexible,” he said.

His comments in a Cabinet meeting come hours before he held a meeting to formalize the tariffs amid uncertainty in the West Wing over which countries will be exempted from the protectionist measure.

Earlier Trump tweeted: “Looking forward to 3:30 P.M. meeting today at the White House. We have to protect & build our Steel and Aluminum Industries while at the same time showing great flexibility and cooperation toward those that are real friends and treat us fairly on both trade and the military.”

Press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Wednesday exemptions would be made on a “case by case” and “country by country” basis, a reversal from the policy articulated just days earlier that there would be no exemptions from Trump’s plan.

The update came as congressional Republicans and business groups braced for the impact of the expected tariffs, appearing resigned to additional protectionist trade actions with Trump signaling upcoming economic battles with China.