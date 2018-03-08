NFL Draft analysis: linebackers — Tremaine Edmunds



DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Continuing my analysis of NFL 2018 Draft candidates, here is my #2 linebacker:

Tremaine Edmunds, Linebacker, Virginia Tech — 6’5″ / 253lbs — Junior #49

Who is He?

The Edmunds family is full of athletes. Tremaine’s father, Ferell Edumunds, played tight end in the NFL for six seasons, making the All-Pro team in 1989 and going the Pro Bowl twice. Tremaine’s eldest brother, Trey, plays running back for the New Orleans Saints. Tremaine’s other brother, Terrell, played safety behind him at Virginia Tech and is also a prospect in this draft class. But of all the talent in the Edmunds family, Tremaine has the most potential.

Edmunds saw playing time at Virginia Tech as a true freshman, earning a starting job as an 18-year old sophomore. He finished his three-year career with 213 tackles, 33 TFL, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. Edmunds didn’t receive a lot of national attention during his time in college. He was a finalist for the 2017 Butkus Award and made first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) once, but never won any awards. Despite a “quiet” career, Edmunds is being talked about as one of the top talents in this year’s draft.

Positives

Part of what makes Edmunds such an exciting prospect is that he doesn’t turn 20 years old until May. He’ll play his entire rookie season as one of the youngest players in the league, leaving him loads of time to develop. Edmunds is also an athletic freak. He packages elite speed and agility into a 6’5″, 253-pound frame that may have room to grow, though it’s currently more than adequate.

He has 34.5-inch arms and almost 9.5-inch hands, both well above average for NFL linebackers. Edmunds chose to skip some of the drills at the NFL Combine, but still posted a 4.54-second 40-yard dash, which is impressive considering his size. There aren’t many humans that large who can move as he does.

All of Edmunds’ physical traits serve to boost his game. His range on the field is exceptional; he had a 1.56 second unofficial 10-yard split at the combine. This was faster than linebacker Shaquem Griffin (1.59), who posted the fastest 40-yard dash of any linebacker (4.38) at the combine. I use this comparison to magnify Edmunds’ elite burst, and he can cover longer distances with ease, making him a force in backside pursuit. Edmunds’ speed and acceleration also give him the tools necessary to be good man coverage. He’s fast enough to carry running backs and tight ends vertically, staying with them into their breaks.

Arm size and athleticism help make Edmunds one of the surest tacklers in this linebacker class. He hardly ever gets beat in space, and even if he overruns a play or gets juked, he’s able to recover and make a play on the ball.

His skills in both zone and man zone coverage are pluses. He has an adequate feel for zone coverage with good fluidity, reads the quarterback well, and shows good explosiveness when breaking on the ball. He made a few mistakes in man coverage and was burned a time or two when matched up with receivers; but he also showed patience, making some poised flat foot reads and using his quickness to stick with his man.

Edmunds sometimes lined up as an edge blitzer, and while he may not have the same elite pass rushing skills as Rashaan Evans, he does generate pressure with good strength and exceptional bend, and his burst shows when he blitzes through the interior of the line. He’ll be a functional part of blitz packages at the next level.

Negatives

I consider Edmunds’ processing above average, but there’s still room for improvement. At times he takes poor angles to the ball. He doesn’t show much patience when scraping and often finds himself shooting gaps too quickly and giving up his leverage. This isn’t to say Edmunds was lost all the time because he wasn’t. He showed a good understanding of blocking schemes most of the time and found success when he trusted his read. He just needs to show more consistency.

Edmunds also blows coverage at times and gives up big plays. He also has the occasional problem with misdirection, and finds himself on the wrong side of the field after a hasty read, taking himself out of the play.

Block shedding shouldn’t be a problem for a player Edmunds’ size. Coming into his tape, I was expecting him to move effortlessly when scraping and moving through traffic, but the reality was quite the opposite. Edmunds often gets hung up on blockers when working laterally. He needs to get far more active with his hands or incorporate his agility into his shedding. Climbing lineman also caught Edmunds on inside runs. Sometimes it seems to be a result of indecisiveness, and sometimes he fails to identify his block, ending up looking like a deer in the headlights when engaged.

Even if Edmunds doesn’t have the processing and IQ to immediately come in and be a weakside linebacker for a pro team, he has plenty of size, speed, and physicality to take the reigns as a strong side linebacker and begin developing on the field from day one.

Summary

The ideal situation for Edmunds is to be drafted and given time to develop into a starting linebacker. But I came away from Edmunds’ game tape with one concern: what if some things can’t be taught? Edmunds may only be pushing 20 years old, but he started for two years at Virginia Tech. Players like Leighton Vander Esch saw half the playing time Edmunds did and seem to have a much better feel for the game.

I have no doubt Edmunds will be an above average linebacker in the NFL. Even if he doesn’t improve his processing, he’ll continue to win at the next level because of his off-the-charts athleticism.

Relevance to the Cowboys

I would love to see Tremaine Edmunds with a star on his helmet next season. But after his combine showing, Edmunds checked the final boxes needed to cement himself as a top 15 pick. Unless Dallas plans on trading up five or six spots from pick-19, he’ll be playing for another team in 2018.