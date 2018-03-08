UN children’s head says Syria is ‘hell’ for kids



BEIRUT (AP) Developments on Thursday, March 8, related to Syria (all times Eastern European Time).

8:35 p.m.

The head of the United Nations children’s agency said the situation on the ground in Syria was “hell” for children in the war-torn country.

Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF’s executive director, said there was a high level of severe malnutrition for kids under 5 in besieged rebel-held eastern suburbs of the capital Damascus.

Fore warned that malnourishment “is now more worrying for us than ever. We have a 12 percent severe acute malnutrition in east Ghouta for under five.”

Fore told The Associated Press that aid agencies need access to take humanitarian supplies to the Damascus suburbs known as eastern Ghouta that have been under a strong government attack for weeks.

Opposition activists said that since the bombardment of eastern Ghouta began on Feb. 18, some 900 people including hundreds of children had been killed. The area was already under government siege fore months increasing the suffering of residents.

7:50 p.m.

Turkey’s military said its troops captured a key town in the northwestern Syrian enclave of Afrin from Syrian Kurdish fighters.

The military announced troops had “taken control” of Jinderes, hours after the country’s state-run agency said Turkish soldiers and allied Syrian opposition forces had entered the town situated in the enclave’s southwest.

Private Dogan news agency said Jinderes was captured following a day-long fight and troops had hoisted the Turkish flag in the town’s center.

Turkey launched the cross-border offensive on Jan. 20 to drive out the Syrian Kurdish fighters that Ankara considers to be a security threat because of their links to outlawed rebels in Turkey.

5:45 p.m.

The Russian military said fighters in Syria’s East Ghouta opened fire on a convoy of about 300 families who were trying to flee.

Maj. Gen. Vladimir Zolutukhin, of the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring sides, said the convoy was hit about a kilometer from the southern exit of East Ghouta. Three cars caught fire, he said, but he did not give immediate figures on casualties.

Later, the militants fired mortars at an area where relatives of the refugees had gathered along with journalists, he said, according to the state news agency Tass.

5:15 p.m.

A top United Nations aid official appealed to Russia and the Syrian government and those who have influence over armed opposition groups for a cessation of hostilities in eastern Ghouta.

Jan Egeland said it was “impossible” to cross into the frontline and deliver aid to people “we know are on the starvation point” because of the current fighting, which he described as possibly the worst ever in the besieged Damascus suburb.

Speaking in an interview with The Associated Press from Oslo, Egeland said there were intensive diplomatic efforts for a humanitarian pause that would lead to the evacuation of 1,000 priority cases for medical treatment.

“I’m very worried for a repeat of very many of the bad things we saw in the final days of the battle of Aleppo but to some extent this is worse,” he said.

2:15 p.m.

Turkey’s foreign minister said his government hoped a cross-border military offensive in a Syrian Kurdish-held enclave would end before May.

Speaking during a joint news conference with his Austrian counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Vienna that Turkey wants the operation to end as fast as possible so Afrin can “quickly embrace stability and civilians can return.”

The offensive has so far killed 42 Turkish soldiers and more than 150 allied Syrian opposition fighters.

9:40 a.m.

A spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross said a second convoy that was supposed to carry aid to eastern Ghouta had been postponed because of the violence.

In announcing the postponement Ingy Sedky said, “No confirmation yet on when it will take place.”

Government forces had intensified their offensive on the area under the cover of airstrikes.

“The situation is evolving rapidly on the ground, which doesn’t allow us to carry out the operation in such conditions,” Sedky added.

Earlier in the week, the first convoy in weeks made it into eastern Ghouta, but 14 of the 46 trucks were not able to fully offload critical humanitarian supplies because of stepped-up violence.