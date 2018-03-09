Foreign governments respond to US tariffs

BRUSSELS (AP) Developments on Friday, March 9, about the international reaction to President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum (all times Central European Time).

3:20 p.m.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the European Union must make clear it was prepared to take “counter-measures” if efforts to wind back planned U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum fail.

At his weekly press conference, Rutte called Trump’s tariffs decision “very disappointing.”

The Netherlands exported some 550 million euros ($675 million) worth of steel worldwide last year and Rutte said the United States was the biggest market outside Europe.

“All our efforts are aimed at achieving as much flexibility as possible for our exports,” Rutte said.

“We have to make clear we are prepared to take counter-measures,” he added.

He said the EU is the biggest trading block in the world “and in that sense we can make a fist together to reduce the impact of this measure.”

1:25 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped the EU would be exempted from new U.S. tariffs like Mexico and Canada.

Merkel said Germany viewed the new import duties ordered by President Trump “with concern.”

Speaking at an event in Munich, Merkel noted that the European Commission has proposed retaliatory measures if EU imports into the U.S. are affected by the tariffs.

She said talks with the United States should be a priority, adding Germany fully supports the Commission, which negotiates trade matters on behalf of the entire 28-nation bloc.

“The best thing would be if we (the European Union) could be excluded,” Merkel said.

But she added that if talks fail, “we, in Europe, can of course also react.”

12:55 p.m.

German government officials said they were “prepared for everything” in the growing spat with the United States over import tariffs on European products.

President Trump’s new tariffs will take effect in 15 days.

Trump also singled out German cars for possible future tariff increases, a move that would be far more damaging to Germany’s economy than the steel tariffs.

German government spokesman Georg Streiter said the European Union “decided to react to these American measures in a clear way and the government supports this stance.”

Asked about tariffs on German cars, Streiter said “of course we are prepared for everything” without elaborating.

11:25 a.m.

Hong Kong, which has a busy port handling shipments moving between mainland China and the U.S., said it “regrets and disapproves” of the decision to impose tariffs.

Commerce and Economic Development Bureau officials said they will study “in detail the tariff proclamations.”

The bureau added Hong Kong filed a formal representation with the U.S. on Feb. 27 opposing tariffs, which it would continue to pursue with “justified arguments and strong grounds to minimize the impact on our industry.”

Earlier in the week, Hong Kong’s representative to the World Trade Organization, Irene Young, told the body that the tariffs were “profoundly disturbing” and could lead to a global trade war if other WTO nations retaliate with their own trade restrictions.

11:00 a.m.

A German industry lobby group slammed Trump’s plan.

The Federation of German Industries said the proposed new import taxes would be an “affront” that risked a world-wide trade war “that can only have losers” and will harm the United States, too.

In a statement, the group urged the European Union to “keep a cool head” and respond to the U.S. through established World Trade Organization rules.

They said a new wave of protectionism would have quick repercussions for Germany, the world’s leading export nation, noting that a quarter of jobs in the country depend on trade.