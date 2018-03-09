NFL Draft analysis: linebackers — Roquan Smith



DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Continuing my analysis of NFL 2018 Draft candidates, here is my #1 linebacker:

Roquan Smith, Linebacker, Georgia — 6’1″ / 236lbs — Junior #3

Who is He?

After a breakout season in 2017, Smith found himself winning nearly every award possible for a linebacker. He became the first ever Bulldog to win the Butkus Award, given annually to the best linebacker in college football. He was also a consensus All-American and named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press. It was Smith’s second year as a starter, and after a middle of the road sophomore season, he became the focal point of one of the nation’s top defensive units, leading the team with 137 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss (TFL), and 6.5 sacks.

Smith is the product of a perfect mixture of talent and coaching. He chose to attend Georgia and played for both Mark Richt — who was fired after the 2015 season — and Kirby Smart, one of the best defensive minds in college football, and it resulted in Smith becoming one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class.

Positives

I have mentioned in my previous analysis that I place more value on instincts and processing at linebacker than on athleticism; however, life is easier when you have both. Smith tested as the fourth fastest linebacker in the 2018 draft class at the NFL Combine, faster than any player I’ve profiled at the position. Smith ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash and that top-end speed factors into almost every facet of his game.

There are a few things Smith does that puts him atop my linebacker rankings, but the one that sets him apart is his coverage ability. Smart, Alabama’s defensive coordinator from 2007-2015, spent most of his career working for Nick Saban both at the NFL and college level. When Smart left Alabama to become Georgia’s head coach in 2016, he took the Alabama defense with him. I referred to the Crimson Tide’s Cover 3 Match scheme in Rashaan Evans’ profile earlier this week, and that’s the same defense Georgia employs. It’s a mixture of zone and man principles that demands a lot from its players, and Smith is no exception.

He has the speed, acceleration, and change-of-direction ability to carry routes vertically, as well as the patience and hip fluidity to make the flat foot reads required in the Alabama scheme. When he drops into zone, Smith is remarkably adept and has an outstanding feel. He stays on his toes, has a keen awareness of what’s developing in his periphery, and knows when to close on the quarterback if the play breaks down. Smith has range and coverage skills that are a rare, valuable commodity for a linebacker.

Smith excels in run defense just as he does against the pass. He processes plays quickly and spots blocking concepts at the snap. He’s patient in his run fits, explosive when scraping, and his block shedding is fantastic. Smith often uses agility and quickness to get through traffic, but he can also stack and shed on the off chance he gets engaged.

At a fundamental level, “pursuit” is chasing the ball. It’s a huge part of both the passing and running game. It can encompass chasing down a ball carrier in the open field, closing down the quarterback as he’s rolling, following the play laterally as the ball comes out of the backfield, or a multitude of other situations. Regardless, Smith is one of the best linebackers I’ve ever seen in pursuit.

Smith is a hunter. His sideline-to-sideline speed is frightening, and his recovery speed borders on absurd. On this play, he’s pushed onto his knees and within three steps is up and running at full speed with a ball carrier who was entering full stride when Smith was on the ground. Smith erases angles and blows up plays in critical situations because he has top-end instincts and athleticism.

As a blitzer, Smith is a constant threat. He can come off the edge and beat an offensive tackle or fire through the middle of the line and beat running backs to his set. Georgia loved to send Smith on delayed, looping blitzes, wreaking havoc on backfields. Smith’s closing speed makes him an ideal quarterback spy.

Negatives

At just 6’1″, Smith doesn’t have the ideal frame for a linebacker. His arms measured 32-inches at the NFL Combine, short for a linebacker, but he has never had a problem tackling. On the other end of the spectrum, his hands measured 10-inches, which is larger than the average linebacker.

At times Smith opts to use agility to get through blocks rather than fight through contact, which can create big plays for an offense. Those instances are scarce, but they’ll be magnified in the NFL.

For the most, part Smith compensates for whatever physical shortcomings he has with his other traits. NFL teams would be rash to let a prospect with his talent slip through their fingers due to minor concerns about size.

Summary

Smith is one of the best linebacker prospects I’ve ever seen. He’s an exceptional talent with elite instincts and athleticism. When I prepare my top 64 prospects, it’s likely that Smith will be a top-five player.

Relevance to the Cowboys

Smith is a dream pick for Dallas. Early in the draft season, he was being mocked closer to the bottom of the first round. But Smith’s draft stock has risen in recent months, cementing himself as a top 15 pick with performances in the national spotlight and confirming his athleticism at the combine. If the Cowboys want a chance at Smith, they’ll have to trade up.