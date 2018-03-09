Today in History: March 9

UNDATED (AP) Friday, March 9, is the 68th day of 2018. There are 297 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On March 9, 1862, during the Civil War, the ironclads USS Monitor and CSS Virginia (formerly USS Merrimac) clashed for five hours to a draw at Hampton Roads, Virginia.
- On this date:
- In 1661, Cardinal Jules Mazarin, the chief minister of France, died, leaving King Louis XIV in full control.
- In 1796, the future emperor of the French, Napoleon Bonaparte, married Josephine de Beauharnais. (The couple later divorced.)
- In 1841, the U.S. Supreme Court, in United States v. The Amistad, ruled 7-1 in favor of a group of illegally enslaved Africans who were captured off the U.S. coast after seizing control of a Spanish schooner, La Amistad; the justices ruled that the Africans should be set free.
- In 1916, more than 400 Mexican raiders led by Pancho Villa attacked Columbus, New Mexico, killing 18 Americans. During the First World War, Germany declared war on Portugal.
- In 1918, writer Mickey Spillane, famous for his pulp detective novels, was born Frank Morrison Spillane in Brooklyn, New York.
- In 1933, Congress, called into special session by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, began its “hundred days” of enacting New Deal legislation.
- In 1945, during World War II, U.S. B-29 bombers began launching incendiary bomb attacks against Tokyo, resulting in an estimated 100,000 deaths.
- In 1954, CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow critically reviewed Wisconsin Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy’s anti-communism campaign on See It Now.
- In 1964, the U.S. Supreme Court, in New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, raised the standard for public officials to prove they’d been libeled in their official capacity by news organizations.
- In 1977, about a dozen armed Hanafi Muslims invaded three buildings in Washington, D.C., killing one person and taking more than 130 hostages. (The siege ended two days later.)
- In 1983, Margaret Heckler was sworn in as secretary of Health and Human Services, the same day Anne M. Burford resigned as head of the embattled Environmental Protection Agency.
- In 1997, gangsta rapper The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) was killed in a still-unsolved drive-by shooting in Los Angeles; he was 24.
- Ten years ago:
- Highway and utility crews worked overtime to recover from a huge storm that buried Ohio and other parts of the Midwest in snow and tore down power lines elsewhere.
- Spain’s Socialist prime minister, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, won re-election as voters dismissed worries about a slumping economy, immigration and resurgent Basque militants to hand him a second term.
- Five years ago:
- During U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel’s first trip to Afghanistan as defense chief, two suicide bombings, one outside the Afghan Defense Ministry and the other near a police checkpoint in eastern Khost province, killed at least 19 people; a Taliban spokesman said the blast outside the defense ministry was a message to the visiting Pentagon chief.
- Egyptian soccer fans rampaged through the heart of Cairo, furious about the acquittal of seven police officers while death sentences against 21 alleged rioters were confirmed in a trial over a stadium melee that had left 74 people dead.
- One year ago:
- Fox News Channel’s parent company announced it had settled a sexual assault complaint made by Tamara Holder, a former network contributor; The New York Times reported the company had fired an executive, Francisco Cortes, and paid more than $2.5 million.
- Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney urged Iraq and the world’s nations not to let the Islamic State extremist group “get away with genocide,” telling a U.N. meeting that what was “shocking” was not just the group’s brutality but the “passive” response by the world’s nations.
- Birthdays:
- Former Sen. James L. Buckley, Conservative-N.Y., is 95.
- Singer Lloyd Price is 85.
- Actress Joyce Van Patten is 84.
- Country singer Mickey Gilley is 82.
- Actress Trish Van Devere is 77.
- Singer-musician John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 76.
- Singer Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere and the Raiders) is 76.
- Former ABC anchorman Charles Gibson is 75.
- Rock musician Robin Trower is 73.
- Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 70.
- Country musician Jimmie Fadden (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 70.
- Actress Jaime Lyn Bauer is 69.
- Magazine editor Michael Kinsley is 67.
- TV newscaster Faith Daniels is 61.
- Actress Linda Fiorentino is 60.
- Actor Tom Amandes is 59.
- Actor-director Lonny Price is 59.
- Country musician Rusty Hendrix (Confederate Railroad) is 58.
- Actress Juliette Binoche is 54.
- Rock musician Robert Sledge (Ben Folds Five) is 50.
- Rock musician Shannon Leto (30 Seconds to Mars) is 48.
- Jazz pianist Alan Blackman is 47.
- Rapper C-Murder (AKA C-Miller) is 47.
- Actor Emmanuel Lewis is 47.
- Actress Jean Louisa Kelly is 46.
- Actor Kerr Smith is 46.
- Actor Oscar Isaac is 39.
- Comedian Jordan Klepper (TV: The Daily Show) is 39.
- Rapper Chingy is 38.
- Actor Matthew Gray Gubler is 38.
- Rock musician Chad Gilbert (New Found Glory) is 37.
- Roots rock musician Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes) is 35.
- Actress Brittany Snow is 32.
- Rapper Bow Wow is 31.
- Rapper YG is 28.
- Actor Luis Armand Garcia is 26.
- Actress Cierra Ramirez is 23.
- Thought for the Day:
- “Inspiration is an empty bank account.” — Mickey Spillane (1918-2006).