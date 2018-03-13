NFL Draft analysis: offensive tackles — Brian O’Neill



DENTON, Texas (KNTU) Continuing my analysis of NFL 2018 Draft candidates, here is my #4 offensive tackle:

Brian O’Neill, T, Pittsburgh — 6’7″ / 297 lbs — (RS) Junior #70

Who is He?

During high school, O’Neill was one of the best two-way players in the state of Delaware. He played both tight end and defensive end, winning a state title and receiving numerous individual awards. He committed to Pitt as a tight end and took a redshirt his freshman year (2014).

Coming into the 2015 season, Pitt lacked depth along their offensive line, specifically at tackle. So O’Neill was asked to bulk up and make the switch from tight end to tackle, which he did. He started 12 of 13 games in 2015, playing a mix of right and left tackle. Over the course of the next two seasons, O’Neill became one of the best linemen in the country, starting all of 2016 at right tackle and all of 2017 at left tackle. He started 37 consecutive games and was named First Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference in 2017.

Positives

What sets O’Neill apart from most of the tackles in this class is his athleticism. Despite having bulked up to make the switch from tight end early in his college career, O’Neill retained a lot of the athleticism that made him such a prolific player in high school.

At the NFL Combine, O’Neill recorded both the fastest 40-yard dash (4.82 seconds) and 3-cone drill (7.14 seconds) of any offensive line prospect in this draft class. He also has 34.13-inch arms, which are above the typical 33-inch NFL threshold, and help him create natural space in pass protection. At tackle, athleticism and intangibles usually take priority over technique when evaluating young talent. Even if a player isn’t polished, teams will typically be willing to roll-the-dice on a guy with a high ceiling who can be coached into an elite player, and O’Neill may fit that criterion.

O’Neill’s speed and agility make him a mobile tackle. In pass protection, O’Neill is fast getting into his set at the snap, and his clean footwork maximizes his speed, allowing him to cut off speedy edge rushers even when they take a wide alignment. His agility makes him a quick, fluid player who can recover if he’s getting beat. When he’s asked to get out in space, O’Neill’s speed and agility begin to show. He gets downfield with his tight end speed and engages with accuracy and aggression.

O’Neill’s speed also boosts his skillset in run blocking. He’s able to beat most players at the snap, reaching shaded defenders with ease and folding or redirecting his man when needed. Unsurprisingly, O’Neill is one of the best pulling blockers in this draft class. Even when linebackers are keying on him, they have a hard time beating O’Neill into holes because he’s so fast. And when he climbs straight into the second level, O’Neill is just as effective.

Negatives

Unfortunately, O’Neill’s speed doesn’t come with good technique. He does have clean feet; it’s one of his few redeeming technical skills (and it’s a good skill to have), but the rest needs work.

O’Neill doesn’t deal well with big, powerful defenders. The underlying cause of this seems to be that he doesn’t generate much power of his own. O’Neill is barely 300 pounds, which is small for a pro tackle. But it’s also because his technique isn’t maximizing his power.

In pass protection, O’Neill rarely keeps his back straight and has a bad habit of leaning into blocks with his head rather than punching or getting proper hand placement. When he gets bull rushed or pushed in any way, O’Neill’s legs get stiff. Instead of bending at his knees to sink and gain leverage, he pops up off his feet and gets thrown back. And the same blemishes he has in pass protection also show up in the running game. O’Neill tends to fire into blocks with his head the same way he does against rushers.

Summary

O’Neill is a raw talent. He has top-end speed and agility but lacks a lot of power and technique. Although he doesn’t have ideal size for an NFL tackle right now, he will be able to put on some weight and refine his game. Even if it’s at the expense of some of his mobility, I believe he’ll be able to find success in the NFL.

Relevance to the Cowboys

If Dallas drafts O’Neill, he could be a good backup left tackle early in his career, and take on a more prominent role if Tyron Smith continues to miss time with injuries. O’Neill is a project player with a high ceiling, and if he’s available in the third round, I wouldn’t mind adding depth at tackle with a player who could eventually turn into a starter, especially after Byron Bell nearly got Dak Prescott killed last season.