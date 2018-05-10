Latest from KNTU:

Current releases 05.10.18

By on · Jazz

Current Releases 5.10.18
HEAVY
Joey Alexander Eclipse
Dan Block Block Party: A Saint Louis Connection)
Chick Corea + Steve Gadd Band, The Chinese Butterfly
Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol.2
Mario Cruz Finding Common Ground
DIVA Jazz Orchestra 25th Anniversary Project
Nick Finzer No Arrival
Flying Horse Big Band The Bat Swings!
Danny Grissett Remembrance
Jeff Hamilton Trio Live from San Pedro
Tom Harrell Moving Picture
Lisa Hilton Escapism
Hiromi & Edmar Castaneda Live in Montreal
Steve Hobbs Tribute to Bobby
Corcoran Holt The Mecca
Mike Jones/Penn Jillette The Show Before The Show
George Khan Straight Ahead
Azar Lawrence Elementals
Delfeayo Marsalis Kalamazoo
Ketih O’Rourke Sketches from the Road
Dan Siegel Origins
Steve Slagle Dedication
Hughes Smith Quintet Motion
Phil Stewart Melodious Drum
Nestor Torres Jazz Flute Traditions
Eric Wyatt Look to the Sky
MEDIUM
Ricardo Bacelar Sebastiana
BC Double Quartet Departure
Dave Bennett Bloodmoon
Don Braden Earth Wind and Wonder
Richie Cole Latin Lover
George Cotsorilos Quartet Mostly in Blue
Counterweight Counterweight
Miles Davis & John Cultrane The Final Tour: The Bootleg Series Vol.6
Kurt Elling The Questions
Steve Gadd Band Steve Gadd Band
Danny Green Trio One Day It Will
Scott Hamilton Trio Live At Pyatt Hall
Monika Herzig Sheroes
Robert Kennedy Closer to Home
OKB Trio The Ing..
Takaaki Otomo New Kid in Town
Jeremy Pelt Noir En Rouge: Live in Paris
Gogo Penguin A Humdrum Star
PJ Perry Quartet Alto Gusto: Live at the Yardbird Suite
Ken Peplowski Big Band Sunrise
Leslie Pintchik You Eat My Food, You Drink My Wine, You Steal My Girl!
Dan Pugach Nonet Plus One
Jemal Ramirez African Skies
Jay Rodriguez Your Sound
Renee Rosnes Beloved of the Sky
Adam Schulman Sextet Full Tilt
Perry Smith New Angel
Hristo Vitchev Quartet Of Light and Shadows
Michael Waldrop Origin Suite
Bill Warfield Big Band For Lew
LIGHT
As Is ft. Alan and Stacy Shulman Here’s to Life
Michel Camilo Live in London
Sharel Cassity & Elektra Evolve
Alexis Cole You’d Be So Nice to Come Home to
Professor Cunningham and his Old School Swing It Out!
Ori Dagan Nathaniel: A Tribute to Nat King Cole
Peter Erskine & the Dr.Um Band On Call
Caesar Frazier Instinct
Dan Haerle Dan Haerle Plays the Music of Dan Haerle
Lauren Henderson Armame
Bob Holz Visions: Coast to Coast Connection
Idiomatiques Out on the Town
Jambalaya Brass Band Habana to New Orleans
Sherman Irby & Momentum Cerulean Canvas
Julian Lage Modern Lore
Michelle Lordi Dream a Little Dream
Diane Marino Soul Serenade
Wynton Marsalis Septet United We Swing
Rondi Marsh The Pink Room
Elliot Mason Before, Now, & After
Erin McDougald Outside the Soiree
Davy Mooney Hope of Home
Van Morrison and Joey DeFrancesco You’re Driving Me Crazy
Tamuz Nissim Echo of a Heartbeat
Johnny O’Neal In the Moment
Kermit Ruffins & Irvin Mayfield A Beautiful World
Jeff Rupert w- Veronica Swift Let’s Sail Away
Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers
Sundae & Mr. Goessl When You’re Smiling
Ranky Tanky Ranky Tanky
Akira Tana JazzaNova
Dave Tull Texting and Driving
Bob Wagner Toot Suite
***= brand new this week
