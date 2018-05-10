Current releases 05.10.18

|Current Releases 5.10.18
|HEAVY
|Joey Alexander
|Eclipse
|Dan Block
|Block Party: A Saint Louis Connection)
|Chick Corea + Steve Gadd Band, The
|Chinese Butterfly
|Emmet Cohen
|Masters Legacy Series Vol.2
|Mario Cruz
|Finding Common Ground
|DIVA Jazz Orchestra
|25th Anniversary Project
|Nick Finzer
|No Arrival
|Flying Horse Big Band
|The Bat Swings!
|Danny Grissett
|Remembrance
|Jeff Hamilton Trio
|Live from San Pedro
|Tom Harrell
|Moving Picture
|Lisa Hilton
|Escapism
|Hiromi & Edmar Castaneda
|Live in Montreal
|Steve Hobbs
|Tribute to Bobby
|Corcoran Holt
|The Mecca
|Mike Jones/Penn Jillette
|The Show Before The Show
|George Khan
|Straight Ahead
|Azar Lawrence
|Elementals
|Delfeayo Marsalis
|Kalamazoo
|Ketih O’Rourke
|Sketches from the Road
|Dan Siegel
|Origins
|Steve Slagle
|Dedication
|Hughes Smith Quintet
|Motion
|Phil Stewart
|Melodious Drum
|Nestor Torres
|Jazz Flute Traditions
|Eric Wyatt
|Look to the Sky
|MEDIUM
|Ricardo Bacelar
|Sebastiana
|BC Double Quartet
|Departure
|Dave Bennett
|Bloodmoon
|Don Braden
|Earth Wind and Wonder
|Richie Cole
|Latin Lover
|George Cotsorilos Quartet
|Mostly in Blue
|Counterweight

|Miles Davis & John Cultrane
|The Final Tour: The Bootleg Series Vol.6
|Kurt Elling
|The Questions
|Steve Gadd Band
|Steve Gadd Band
|Danny Green Trio
|One Day It Will
|Scott Hamilton Trio
|Live At Pyatt Hall
|Monika Herzig
|Sheroes
|Robert Kennedy
|Closer to Home
|OKB Trio
|The Ing..
|Takaaki Otomo
|New Kid in Town
|Jeremy Pelt
|Noir En Rouge: Live in Paris
|Gogo Penguin
|A Humdrum Star
|PJ Perry Quartet
|Alto Gusto: Live at the Yardbird Suite
|Ken Peplowski Big Band
|Sunrise
|Leslie Pintchik
|You Eat My Food, You Drink My Wine, You Steal My Girl!
|Dan Pugach Nonet
|Plus One
|Jemal Ramirez
|African Skies
|Jay Rodriguez
|Your Sound
|Renee Rosnes
|Beloved of the Sky
|Adam Schulman Sextet
|Full Tilt
|Perry Smith
|New Angel
|Hristo Vitchev Quartet
|Of Light and Shadows
|Michael Waldrop
|Origin Suite
|Bill Warfield Big Band
|For Lew
|LIGHT
|As Is ft. Alan and Stacy Shulman
|Here’s to Life
|Michel Camilo
|Live in London
|Sharel Cassity & Elektra
|Evolve
|Alexis Cole
|You’d Be So Nice to Come Home to
|Professor Cunningham and his Old School
|Swing It Out!
|Ori Dagan
|Nathaniel: A Tribute to Nat King Cole
|Peter Erskine & the Dr.Um Band
|On Call
|Caesar Frazier
|Instinct
|Dan Haerle
|Dan Haerle Plays the Music of Dan Haerle
|Lauren Henderson
|Armame
|Bob Holz
|Visions: Coast to Coast Connection
|Idiomatiques
|Out on the Town
|Jambalaya Brass Band
|Habana to New Orleans
|Sherman Irby & Momentum
|Cerulean Canvas
|Julian Lage
|Modern Lore
|Michelle Lordi
|Dream a Little Dream
|Diane Marino
|Soul Serenade
|Wynton Marsalis Septet
|United We Swing
|Rondi Marsh
|The Pink Room
|Elliot Mason
|Before, Now, & After
|Erin McDougald
|Outside the Soiree
|Davy Mooney
|Hope of Home
|Van Morrison and Joey DeFrancesco
|You’re Driving Me Crazy
|Tamuz Nissim
|Echo of a Heartbeat
|Johnny O’Neal
|In the Moment
|Kermit Ruffins & Irvin Mayfield
|A Beautiful World
|Jeff Rupert w- Veronica Swift
|Let’s Sail Away
|Cecile McLorin Salvant
|Dreams and Daggers
|Sundae & Mr. Goessl
|When You’re Smiling
|Ranky Tanky
|Ranky Tanky
|Akira Tana
|JazzaNova
|Dave Tull
|Texting and Driving
|Bob Wagner
|Toot Suite
|***= brand new this week
