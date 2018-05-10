Report on Niger ambush cites multiple failures



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Thursday, May 10, about the investigation into a deadly ambush in Niger that killed four Americans (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

11:45 a.m.

The Pentagon said multiple failures were to blame for the Niger ambush in October 2017.

A final report cited insufficient training and preparation. And it cited the team’s deliberate decision to go after a high-level Islamic State group insurgent without proper command approval.

The report summary includes recommendations to improve mission planning and approval procedures, re-evaluate equipment and weapons requirements, and review training that U.S. commandos conduct with partner forces.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told the head of U.S. Africa Command to take immediate steps to address shortfalls, and gave senior leaders four months to complete a review and lay out a plan for additional changes.

8:02 a.m.

The Pentagon prepared to release the final report on the Niger attack, concluding the Army Special Forces team did not get required command approval for the initial risky mission to go after a high-level insurgent linked to the Islamic State group.

Defense officials said they would lay out how the mission unfolded and led to the gruesome ambush, and then explain what was being done to correct the problems brought to light by the incident. Families of the fallen troops were briefed on the investigation, including details of their loved ones’ final moments as they battled as many as 100 insurgents in a fierce firefight.

“The whole thing was a screwed-up mess,” said Arnold Wright, father of Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright of Lyons, Georgia, who was killed in the attack. He said he’s concerned the Army may be pinning blame on lower-ranking soldiers and not accepting responsibility high enough up the chain of command.

The briefing, he said, gave the impression “that the captain, the team leader, that he mischaracterized the mission” as one to reach out to local leaders rather than a mission to target the insurgent.