Hamels, bullpen shut out Astros 1-0

(KNTU) Ronald Guzman isn’t known for his dexterity. But with the two outs in the bottom of the eighth and his team clinging to a one-run lead, the first-baseman nicknamed “The Condor” glided out into shallow right field and used his entire wingspan to haul in an over the shoulder pop fly near the foul line, stifling an Astros rally and stranding a runner on second base.

It was one of the few plays Rangers fielders would have to make on the night.

Cole Hamels and the bullpen combined to give up just one hit and the Rangers beat the Astros and ace Justin Verlander 1-0 on Friday, May 11.

Hamels (2-4) outpitched Verlander (4-2), throwing six shutout innings. It was his first win since April 13. Hamels came into the game winless in his last six starts, compiling a 4.11 ERA in that span. Texas (16-24) had won just one of eight starts this season.

Conversely, the loss was Verlander’s first home loss as an Astros (24-16) pitcher in 13 starts. It’s the second disappointing offensive performance from the Astros during a Verlander start. The veteran allowed just one run in his last start against the Arizona Diamondbacks but was tagged with a loss in a 3-1 affair.

The only run of the game came during the seventh inning. After a Nomar Mazara double and two consecutive walks, Verlander was pulled for Chris Devinski. With nobody out, Jurickson Profar lined out to deep left field, allowing Mazara to score. The Rangers had opportunities for more runs in the frame, but Rougned Odor, in his first game back from a hamstring injury, and Robinson Chirinos both struck out to end the threat.

Keone Kela pitched the ninth for his eighth save of the year.