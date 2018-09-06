9 dead, 30 missing in northern Japan quake

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) Developments on Thursday, Sept. 6, about a powerful earthquake in northern Japan (all times Japan Standard Time).

8:00 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at least nine people had died in the earthquake on the country’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

The quake triggered dozens of landslides that crushed houses under torrents of dirt, rocks, and timber. Rescuers began frantic efforts to unearth survivors.

Officials said more than 350 people were injured, and about 30 were unaccounted for after the magnitude 6.7 quake that jolted residents from their beds at 3:08 a.m.

Nearly 3 million households were left without power. It was the latest in an exhausting run of natural disasters for Japan.

In the town of Atsuma, where entire hillsides collapsed, rescuers used small backhoes and shovels to search for survivors under the tons of earth.

7:00 p.m.

The quake paralyzed normal business on the island, cutting off water to homes, immobilizing trains and airports, causing hundreds of flight cancellations, and shutting down phone systems.

4:00 p.m.

The Hokkaido prefectural government said the quake damaged their main thermal power plant, causing power outages for households across the island, as well as train services, and hospitals.

3:15 p.m.

The utility operator on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido restarted a thermal plant and small hydroelectric plants to restore power for some areas that lost electricity after the earthquake.

Essential services such as hospitals and traffic lights had to use generators or other backups. Some power was being restored in places on the island after safety checks.

Hokkaido Electric Power Co. said the large-capacity Tomato Atsuma thermal plant was damaged and would take about a week to restart. As a stop-gap during repairs, the utility operator restarted a thermal plant with less generating power as well as dozens of small hydroelectric plants.

2:40 p.m.

Japan’s nuclear regulator said external power had been restored at a nuclear power plant’s three reactors after the powerful quake.

The three reactors at the Tomari plant switched to emergency backup generators to keep spent fuel safely cooled. The Nuclear Regulation Authority said there was no abnormality at the plant.

The restoration of power at the plant, however, wouldn’t help restore electricity for the rest of Hokkaido since the reactors were offline for regular safety checks following the magnitude 6.7 quake.

The loss of external power briefly raised concerns because it brought back memories of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdowns that were triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami that destroyed power and key cooling systems.

1:05 p.m.

The main railway company on the island said all trains stopped due to the power outage.

Hokkaido Railway Co. said high-speed bullet and all local trains on the island halted. The company said it could not update information on social media due to the blackout.

The outage also affected subways, power plants and hospitals.

Trade, Economy and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said damage at the main thermal power plant was delaying power restoration and utility officials were rushing to get several other thermal and hydroelectric plants working to at least deliver some electricity within a day or two.

Seko said the government was also arranging additional power supply from the mainland and sending power generating vehicles to hospitals.