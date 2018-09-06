Fatal shooting in Cincinnati leaves four dead

CINCINNATI (AP) Developments on Thursday, Sept. 6, about a shooting at a downtown Cincinnati bank that left four dead and two wounded (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

3:05 p.m.

Police in Cincinnati said the suspected gunman didn’t work for the bank.

Police Lt. Steve Saunders said Fifth Third Bancorp said the man was not a current or past employee. The gunman was among the four who died. Two other victims were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Saunders said police didn’t know why he went to the regional banker’s 30-story headquarters building.

Police were searching an apartment in North Bend, Ohio, a village 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Cincinnati.

2:45 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds said there would be a moment of silence by the team and fans before Thursday night’s game with the San Diego Padres.

The Major League Baseball club offered thoughts and prayers to the shooting victims and their families and friends, and also thanks the city’s first responders.

The Reds said they would honor the victims before the singing of the National Anthem. The stadium is within easy walking distance of the Fifth Third Bank building shooting scene.

2:00 p.m.

A woman who works in the bank building said her co-worker was on an elevator when the doors opened and she nearly stepped on a man’s body.

Jessica Hanson said her co-worker was in shock and that’s when people in her office found out what had happened.

Hanson said she was working on one of the lower floors when she heard gunshots.

She then saw people running into the square outside the building and ducking for cover as officers started shooting into the bank.

1:40 p.m.

Police didn’t release any details as they established a large presence in the village of North Bend to search an apartment.

The bank company whose headquarters building was the shooting scene said in a statement it is working with police to ensure safety.

Cincinnati-based regional banker Fifth Third Bancorp offered thoughts and prayers for “everyone caught up in this terrible event.”

The 30-story building also houses other businesses, including bakery, ice cream, and sandwich shops.

Fifth Third operates some 1,200 banking centers in 10 states.

1:05 p.m.

Servatii Bakery manager Jaenetta Cook said she hurried to lock the door after the first two shots. She said she was relieved to survive, “to see my kids, to see another day.”

Michael Richardson, who also works in the bank building, told The Cincinnati Enquirer he started running when he saw the gunman shooting.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was “actively shooting innocent victims” and it was a “horrific” scene.

He said it “could have been much, much worse” if not for the immediate police response to end the threat.

11:20 a.m.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building. Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank’s lobby where he exchanged gunfire with police. It was not known whether the gunman shot himself or was killed by officers.