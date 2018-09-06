Sierra Nevada fire grows in eastern California

REDDING, Calif. (AP) Developments on Thursday, Sept. 6, about wildfires burning in California (all times Pacific Daylight Time).

1:30 p.m.

The California agency that fights wildfires said it was about to exceed its budget and needed $234 million more.

Cal Fire director Ken Pimlott said in a letter to lawmakers the agency spent $432 million through the end of August and had only about $11 million left.

Fire season generally picks up in fall, when winds and high temperatures can combine with dried-our forest and grasslands to create dangerous conditions.

Pimlott said Cal Fire would use some of the money to add firefighters and helicopters.

The Legislature budgets for firefighting based on the historical average costs. Cal Fire has requested extra money in seven of the past 10 years, but never this early.

11:15 a.m.

A forest fire raging in Sierra Nevada grew to more than 7 square miles (18 square kilometers) after shutting down a major highway along the eastern spine of California and forcing the evacuation of a military base.

The fire was only 3 percent contained after a day of fire behavior described as extreme and erratic.

The Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, campgrounds, and other areas were evacuated Wednesday. Ranchers were told to prepare to move livestock out of the area.

The fire forced closures along stretches of U.S. 395, State Route 108, and the Pacific Crest Trail.

The fire in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest was one of several burning in California.

Several hundred miles to the northwest, a fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest grew after raging across vital Interstate 5. It forced truckers and motorists to abandon their vehicles and flee Wednesday afternoon.

10:55 a.m.

California’s insurance commissioner said victims of the state’s two largest wildfires this year have filed more than 10,000 claims so far totaling $845 million.

Commissioner David Jones said the two Northern California fires had destroyed or damaged a combined 8,800 homes and 329 businesses.

The fires also damaged 800 vehicles and caused other property damage.

A spark from a flat tire started a fire near Redding that was blamed for the deaths of eight people. The Mendocino Complex Fire destroyed property in three counties.

Jones previously said insurers received 45,000 claims totaling more than $11.8 billion for damage from wildfires in 2017.

8:20 a.m.

The only interstate highway connecting Oregon to California was still closed while a fire burned on both sides of it in California.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Morton said officials from different agencies would be meeting to determine if they could reopen Interstate 5, which is a key route for commercial trucks.

About 45 miles (72 kilometers) of the highway were closed in both directions north of the city of Redding and south of Mount Shasta in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

The highway runs from the U.S.-Mexico border through California, Oregon, and Washington state to the U.S-Canada border.

Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Foster of the California Highway Patrol told the Los Angeles Times that nearly 20 big rigs were abandoned on the stretch of closed highway and at least four caught fire.

7:10 a.m.

Fire officials said a wildfire roaring through timber and brush on both sides of Interstate 5 tripled in size overnight, prompting mandatory evacuations.

The U.S. Forest Service said the blaze burning along I-5 had grown to 23 square miles (60 square kilometers) from 8 square miles (21 square kilometers) on Wednesday.

Officials did not immediately know how many people the evacuation order affected since the fire was in a rural area with scattered homes.

Officials said the blaze was human-caused but they didn’t indicate whether it was arson or accident.