Today in History: Nov. 9

UNDATED (AP) Friday, Nov. 9, the 313th day of 2018. There are 52 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On Nov. 9, 1938, Nazis looted and burned synagogues as well as Jewish-owned stores and houses in Germany and Austria in a pogrom or deliberate persecution that became known as “Kristallnacht.”
- On this date:
- In 1620, the passengers and crew of the Mayflower sighted Cape Cod.
- In 1918, it was announced that Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm II would abdicate; he then fled to the Netherlands.
- In 1961, U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert M. White became the first pilot to fly an X-15 rocket plane at six times the speed of sound.
- Also in 1961, The Beatles‘ future manager, Brian Epstein, first saw the group perform at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, England.
- In 1965, the great Northeast blackout began as a series of power failures lasting up to 13 1/2 hours left 30 million people in seven states and part of Canada without electricity.
- In 1967, a Saturn V rocket carrying an unmanned Apollo spacecraft blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a successful test flight.
- In 1970, former French President Charles de Gaulle died at age 79.
- In 1976, the U.N. General Assembly approved resolutions condemning apartheid in South Africa, including one characterizing the white-ruled government as “illegitimate.”
- In 1986, Israel revealed it was holding Mordechai Vanunu, a former nuclear technician who’d vanished after providing information to a British newspaper about Israel’s nuclear weapons program. (Vanunu was convicted of treason and served 18 years in prison.)
- In 1989, communist East Germany threw open its borders, allowing citizens to travel freely to the West; joyous Germans danced atop the Berlin Wall.
- In 1999, with fireworks, concerts and a huge party at the landmark Brandenburg Gate, Germany celebrated the 10th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
- In 2000, George W. Bush’s lead over Al Gore in all-or-nothing Florida slipped beneath 300 votes in a suspense-filled recount, as Democrats threw the presidential election to the courts, claiming “an injustice unparalleled in our history.”
- In 2007, President Gen. Pervez Musharraf of Pakistan placed opposition leader Benazir Bhutto under house arrest for a day, and rounded up thousands of her supporters to block a mass rally against his emergency rule.
- Ten years ago:
- Barack Obama’s transition chief, John Podesta, told Fox News Sunday the president-elect planned to review President George W. Bush’s executive orders on such things as stem cell research and domestic drilling for oil and natural gas.
- China unveiled a $586 billion stimulus package aimed at inoculating the world’s fourth-largest economy against the global financial crisis.
- Five years ago:
- A house party shooting in suburban Houston left two teens dead.
- Three of the four surviving Doolittle Raiders who attacked Tokyo in 1942, all in their 90’s, offered a final toast to their fallen comrades in a ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force near Dayton, Ohio.
- One year ago:
- During a visit to Beijing, President Donald Trump criticized what he called a “very one-sided and unfair” trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but said he doesn’t blame China for having taken advantage of the U.S.
- The Washington Post quoted an Alabama woman as saying that Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama had sexual contact with her when she was 14 and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney; three other women told the Post that Moore had approached them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s.
- Actor John Hillerman, best known for his supporting role on the TV series Magnum, P.I., died at the age of 84 at his home in Houston.
- Birthdays:
- Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog is 87.
- Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson is 83.
- Actor Charlie Robinson is 73.
- Movie director Bille August is 70.
- Actor Robert David Hall is 70.
- Actor Lou Ferrigno is 67.
- Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is 66.
- Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 59.
- Rock musician Dee Plakas (L7) is 58.
- Actress Ion Overman is 49.
- Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 49.
- Rapper Scarface (Geto Boys) is 48.
- Blues singer Susan Tedeschi is 48.
- Actor Jason Antoon is 47.
- Actor Eric Dane is 46.
- Singer Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) is 45.
- Country musician Barry Knox (Parmalee) is 41.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 40.
- Country singer Corey Smith is 39.
- Country singer Chris Lane is 34.
- Actress Emily Tyra is 31.
- Actress Nikki Blonsky is 30.
- Actress-model Analeigh Tipton is 30.
- Thought for the day:
- “Half the world is composed of people who have something to say and can’t, and the other half who have nothing to say and keep on saying it.” — Robert Frost, American poet (1874-1963).