Stars fall to Predators 5-4 in OT



DALLAS (KNTU) The Dallas Stars surrendered three goals in the final period and one in overtime to lose 5-4 in heartbreaking fashion to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, November 10.

Dallas (9-6-2) led 3-1 and looked to be in control of the game heading into the third period, but two quick goals by the Predators locked the score up at 3-3. Ryan Johansen scored just 17 seconds into the final period, and teammate Yannick Weber scored the tying goal just over a minute later.

The two Nashville (13-3-0) goals took the air out of a sellout crowd at American Airlines Center, and all momentum looked to be with the Predators; however, Denis Gurianov grabbed the momentum back, firing a slapshot past Nashville goalie Juuse Saros for his first career goal giving them a 4-3 lead late in the third.

Nashville pulled Saros with two minutes left. The Stars held the Predators in check until defenseman Esa Lindell was called for a slashing penalty, which gave Nashville a 6-on-4 advantage.

With 43 seconds left, Nashville captain Roman Josi wristed a shot past Dallas goalie Ben Bishop to tie the game up 4-4, sending it to overtime.

Dallas had plenty of chances to end the game in extra session, controlling the puck for the first minute and a half.

Moments later, Nashville forward Miikka Salomaki received the puck from P.K. Subban and Kyle Turris, ripping a shot past Bishop to give Nashville their fifth consecutive victory.

“It would have been a really feel good moment for us to win the game,” Stars forward Jason Spezza said. “That’s one of the best teams in the league. We played with them, probably should have won tonight, but that should springboard us knowing that with the injuries we have that we can compete every night and be good.”

This was Dallas’ first game without defenseman John Klingberg, who broke his hand during Thursday’s game against San Jose.

“You could tell we were young,” Dallas head coach Jim Montgomery said. “We weren’t as crisp on a lot of things, but I like the fight. I thought a lot of the defensemen played very well for us tonight. It’s just too bad we couldn’t hold on and win it.”

The Stars were outshot 14-4 by the Predators during the first period, but the defense didn’t yield, shutting out the Predators for the first 20 minutes.

A wrist shot found the back of the net for Stars centerman Tyler Pitlick at the 13:05 mark of the first period to give the Stars an early 1-0 lead.

Just 12 seconds into the second period, Nashville’s Ryan Hartman scored his fifth goal of the season to tie the game up at 1-1.

With Klingberg going to be absent for around four weeks, defenseman Julius Honka was expected to step up on the back end for Dallas.

At the 6:47 mark during the second period, Honka skated around a Nashville defender and found a wide open Tyler Seguin to put the Stars up 2-1. After a 12-game scoring drought, Seguin has scored in each of the last two games.

“I really liked the way Honka responded,” Montgomery said. “He had the turnover there, and they scored to tie it up 1-1, and then he goes and makes a great play on Seguin’s goal. So credit to him for sticking with it and showing mental toughness.”

Later in the period, Spezza decided to insert himself in the scoring action. After Predators defenseman P.K. Subban was charged with a two-minute penalty for tripping, Spezza took advantage on the power play and gave the Stars a comfortable 3-1 lead heading into the final period.

UP NEXT

Dallas: The Stars host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. for game three of the current four-game homestand.

Nashville: The Predators will continue their lengthy road trip as they travel to the west coast on Monday to take on the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 p.m.